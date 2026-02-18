 Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri OTT Release: Here's Everything You Need To Know About Kartik Aaryan And Ananya Panday's Romantic Comedy Film
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentTu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri OTT Release: Here's Everything You Need To Know About Kartik Aaryan And Ananya Panday's Romantic Comedy Film

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri OTT Release: Here's Everything You Need To Know About Kartik Aaryan And Ananya Panday's Romantic Comedy Film

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is a romantic comedy featuring Rey (Kartik Aaryan), a joyful wedding planner, who encounters Rumi (Ananya Panday), a headstrong novelist, in Croatia. Following uncomfortable starts and sharing a space, they develop feelings for each other in ten days.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 10:54 AM IST
article-image
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri OTT Release | Instagram

The much-anticipated romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday has finally made its digital debut, bringing its light-hearted love story to streaming audiences. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri was theatrically released on December 25, 2025, coinciding with Christmas, and received mixed reviews from critics, with praise for the cinematography.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri: OTT streaming details

The film is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video, starting from February 19, 2026. The film is based on themes of modern relationships.

Storyline

FPJ Shorts
Google CEO Sundar Pichai Meets Indian PM Narendra Modi Ahead Of AI Summit Roundtable In Delhi
Google CEO Sundar Pichai Meets Indian PM Narendra Modi Ahead Of AI Summit Roundtable In Delhi
Galgotias University Asked To Vacate India AI Impact Summit Expo Over 'Chinese Robot' Row
Galgotias University Asked To Vacate India AI Impact Summit Expo Over 'Chinese Robot' Row
Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma Prays For Salim Khan's Recovery After Hospitalisation Due To Blood Clot: 'Bhagwan Unhe Lambi Zindagi Dein...'
Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma Prays For Salim Khan's Recovery After Hospitalisation Due To Blood Clot: 'Bhagwan Unhe Lambi Zindagi Dein...'
Jalgaon Horror Averted: Doctors, Plumber Save 3.5-Year-Old Child After Head Gets Stuck In Aluminium Pot; Viral Video Shows Dramatic Rescue Effort
Jalgaon Horror Averted: Doctors, Plumber Save 3.5-Year-Old Child After Head Gets Stuck In Aluminium Pot; Viral Video Shows Dramatic Rescue Effort

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is a romantic comedy featuring Rey (Kartik Aaryan), a joyful wedding planner, who encounters Rumi (Ananya Panday), a headstrong novelist, in Croatia. Following uncomfortable starts and sharing a space, they develop feelings for each other in ten days. Nonetheless, Rumi terminates the relationship to tend to her sick father in Agra. Devastated, Rey tracks her down to Agra, masquerading as a wedding planner to regain her affection.

Cast and characters

The film features Kartik Aaryan as Rehaan, Ananya Pandey as Rumi Wardhan Singh, Neena Gupta as Pinky Mehra, Jackie Shroff as Col. Amar Wardhan Singh, Chandni Bhabhda as Jia, Tiku Talsania as Shashtriji, Grusha Kapoor as Mrs. Bhatia, Lokesh Mittal as Mr. Bhatia, and Gaurav Pandey as Luv, among others.

Read Also
Happy Birthday Sivakarthikeyan: From Doctor To Madharaasi, Here's The List Of The Interesting Movies...
article-image

Powerhouse behind the film

The film is directed by Sameer Vidwans. It is written by Karan Shrikant Sharma. The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Bhumika Tewari, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arore under the banner of Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma Prays For Salim Khan's Recovery After Hospitalisation Due To Blood...
Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma Prays For Salim Khan's Recovery After Hospitalisation Due To Blood...
'You Welcomed Me With Open Arms': Sidharth Malhotra's Father Passes Away, Kiara Advani Pens An...
'You Welcomed Me With Open Arms': Sidharth Malhotra's Father Passes Away, Kiara Advani Pens An...
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri OTT Release: Here's Everything You Need To Know About Kartik...
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri OTT Release: Here's Everything You Need To Know About Kartik...
'I'm Going To Win MTV Splitsvilla: Pyaar Ya Paisa': Anuska Ghosh Returns With New Strategy-...
'I'm Going To Win MTV Splitsvilla: Pyaar Ya Paisa': Anuska Ghosh Returns With New Strategy-...
Top 10 Most Popular Actor Of Week 7 (2026): Naagin 7's Priyanka Chahar Leads While Couple Tejasswi...
Top 10 Most Popular Actor Of Week 7 (2026): Naagin 7's Priyanka Chahar Leads While Couple Tejasswi...