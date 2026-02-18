Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri OTT Release: Here's Everything You Need To Know About Kartik Aaryan And Ananya Panday's Romantic Comedy Film

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri OTT Release | Instagram

The much-anticipated romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday has finally made its digital debut, bringing its light-hearted love story to streaming audiences. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri was theatrically released on December 25, 2025, coinciding with Christmas, and received mixed reviews from critics, with praise for the cinematography.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri: OTT streaming details

The film is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video, starting from February 19, 2026. The film is based on themes of modern relationships.

Storyline

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is a romantic comedy featuring Rey (Kartik Aaryan), a joyful wedding planner, who encounters Rumi (Ananya Panday), a headstrong novelist, in Croatia. Following uncomfortable starts and sharing a space, they develop feelings for each other in ten days. Nonetheless, Rumi terminates the relationship to tend to her sick father in Agra. Devastated, Rey tracks her down to Agra, masquerading as a wedding planner to regain her affection.

Cast and characters

The film features Kartik Aaryan as Rehaan, Ananya Pandey as Rumi Wardhan Singh, Neena Gupta as Pinky Mehra, Jackie Shroff as Col. Amar Wardhan Singh, Chandni Bhabhda as Jia, Tiku Talsania as Shashtriji, Grusha Kapoor as Mrs. Bhatia, Lokesh Mittal as Mr. Bhatia, and Gaurav Pandey as Luv, among others.

Powerhouse behind the film

The film is directed by Sameer Vidwans. It is written by Karan Shrikant Sharma. The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Bhumika Tewari, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arore under the banner of Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures.