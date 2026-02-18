 Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma Prays For Salim Khan's Recovery After Hospitalisation Due To Blood Clot: 'Bhagwan Unhe Lambi Zindagi Dein...'
Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan was hospitalised at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday after reportedly feeling 'giddy' at his Bandra home and being diagnosed with a blood clot, reports journalist Vickey Lalwani. Gadar 2 filmmaker Anil Sharma tweeted, "Salim Khan saab ki sehat ke baare mein sunkar chinta hui. Dua karta hoon ki woh jald se jald swasth ho kar ghar aayein."

Wednesday, February 18, 2026
Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan was hospitalized at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday, February 17. While the Khan family has not shared details about his hospitalisation, journalist Vickey Lalwani claimed on Instagram that Salim felt 'giddy' at his Bandra residence and was admitted to the ICU after being diagnosed with a blood clot.

Although the doctors have yet to release an official statement about his condition, amid this, Gadar 2 filmmaker Anil Sharma took to his X (Twitter) handle to wish Salim a speedy recovery. On Wednesday, February 18, Sharma wrote, "Salim Khan saab ki sehat ke baare mein sunkar chinta hui. Dua karta hoon ki woh jald se jald swasth ho kar ghar laut aayein. Unka kalam hamare cinema ki pehchaan hai. Bhagwan unhe lambi aur sehatmand zindagi dein."

(I am concerned to hear about Salim Khan saab’s health. I pray that he recovers soon and returns home safely. His writing is the identity of our cinema. May God bless him with a long and healthy life.)

Salman Khan's Father Salim Khan Put On Ventilator; Hospital To Share Health Update On Wednesday At...
Salman Khan's Ex-Girlfriend Somy Ali On Salim Khan

Former actress Somy Ali, who once dated Salman Khan, recalled living with Salim Khan, stating that he always treated her like a daughter as she expressed deep concern after learning that veteran screenwriter has been hospitalised, saying the news made her 'heart sink.'

She wrote, "He taught me that God is bigger than doctrine, and that storytelling must always carry truth beneath the drama. His brilliance built cinematic history. His humanity built people. Praying for his strength and recovery. He means more to me than words can say."

FPJ Exclusive: 'Salman Khan Should Apologise To Bishnois,' Says Ex-Girlfriend Somy Ali
In the late 1960s, Salim Khan partnered with Javed Akhtar to form Salim-Javed, one of the most influential screenwriting teams in Indian cinema.

Salim Khan's last film as a screenwriter was Mr India in 1987.

