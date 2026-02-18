Salman Khan's Father Salim Khan Put On Ventilator; Hospital To Share Health Update On Wednesday At 11 AM

Salman Khan / Salim Khan |

On Tuesday, Salman Khan's father and veteran writer, Salim Khan, was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai. The news was first shared by the paparazzo page, Viral Bhayani, and later, Salman Khan and his family members were spotted at the hospital. According to a report in Indian Express, a doctor from the hospital has informed that the Sholay writer underwent a surgery and he has been put on a ventilator.

Dr Jalil Parkar from the hospital said, “He has undergone surgery and is now kept on a ventilator. His condition is stable now. At 11 am on Wednesday, we will issue a press bulletin with the consent of the family and relatives. He is stable but under close observation with regard to his clinical status."

Senior journalist, Vickey Lalwani, on Tuesday, shared on Instagram that the veteran writer felt giddy before he was rushed to the hospital. He also mentioned in his Instagram post that Salim Khan has been diagnosed with a blood clot.

Well, after the hospital shares the official update about the writer's health, we will come to know what exactly has happened to him. Meanwhile, the Khan family has not issued any statement about it yet.

Apart from Salman, other family members like Salim's wives, Salma Khan and Helen, Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura Khan, Alvira Agnihotri, Ayaan Agnihotri, Arhaan Khan, and Iulia Vantur were also clicked at the hospital.

Fans of Salim Khan and Salman are praying for the veteran writer's speedy recovery. Along with Javed Akhtar, the 90-year-old writer is known for writing superhit films like Don, Sholay, Zanjeer, Deewar, Trishul, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Seeta Aur Geeta, and others.

In 2024, a documentary on them titled Angry Young Men based on Salim-Javed, was released on Amazon Prime Video.