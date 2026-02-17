Salim Khan Health Update: Salman Khan's Father Diagnosed With Blood Clot, Felt 'Giddy' Before Being Rushed To Lilavati Hospital

Actor Salman Khan's father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, was hospitalised in Mumbai on Tuesday (February 17). He was reportedly rushed to Lilavati Hospital in Bandra after he felt 'giddy' at his residence.

According to a post shared by journalist Vickey Lalwani on Instagram, Salim Khan has been diagnosed with a blood clot. He is currently in the ICU, however, his viral parameters are said to be stable.

Further details about his health are awaited from the hospital and Salim Khan's family members.

Earlier today, paparazzo Viral Bhayani posted a video from outside the hospital with a caption confirming Salim Khan’s admission. Salman was later seen arriving at the hospital to visit his father. Dressed in a black T-shirt and pants and surrounded by tight security, the actor appeared visibly concerned as he stepped out briefly before leaving the premises.

Other family members, including Helen, Alvira Agnihotri, Ayaan Agnihotri and Aayush Sharma also reached the hospital.

Salim Khan is best known as one half of the iconic duo Salim-Javed with Javed Akhtar.

On the personal front, Salim Khan and his wife Salma marked 61 years of marriage in November 2025 - a date that also coincided with daughter Arpita Khan and son-in-law Aayush Sharma celebrating 11 years of their wedding. Salim and Salma, who married in 1964, have four children - Salman, Arbaaz, Sohail and daughter Alvira. In 1981, Salim married veteran actor Helen.

Professionally, Salim Khan remains one of Indian cinema’s most influential writers. As part of Salim-Javed, he penned landmark films such as Zanjeer, Sholay, Deewaar, Don and Trishul.