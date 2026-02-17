 Salim Khan Hospitalised: After Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma & Alvira Agnihotri Rush To Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital - Watch
Salman Khan's father and veteran writer Salim Khan have been admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. Earlier, Salman was spotted coming out of the hospital, and now, the actor's sister, Alvira Agnihotri, and Aprita Khan's husband, Aayush Sharma, were spotted at the hospital.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 02:51 PM IST
article-image
Aayush Sharma & Alvira Agnihotri At Lilavati Hospital | Instagram

Veteran writer and actor Salim Khan has been hospitalised. He is currently in Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. Earlier, Salman Khan had visited the hospital to meet his father, and he was clicked by the paparazzi while coming out. After Salman, his sister Alvira Agnihotri and Arpita Khan's husband, Aayush Sharma were also seen rushing into the hospital to meet Salim Khan.

Check out their videos below...

Alvira's husband, Atul Agnihotri and son Ayaan Agnihotri, were also clicked at the hospital. Check out the videos below...

Salman Khan Spotted At Lilavati Hospital

Salman was the first one to be spotted at the hospital, and the actor looked a bit tense. Watch his video below...

It is not yet known why Salim Khan has been admitted to the hospital. But, his fans and even Salman's fans are praying for his recovery.

Salim Khan, 90, Hospitalised In Mumbai, Worried Salman Khan Spotted Outside Lilavati Hospital With...
Fans Pray For Salim Khan's Speedy Recovery

A netizen commented, "IN SHA ALLAH Get well soon as salim sahab stay strong bhaijaan@beingsalmankhan (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Bhagwan inko thik kr dena (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "Get well soon Salim Sir (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Salim Khan Famous Movies

Salim Khan has written many famous movies along with Javed Akhtar including Haathi Mere Saathi, Seeta Aur Geeta, Trishul, Don, Zanjeer, Sholay, and others. He had also featured in a few films as an actor.

'Bhai Sahi Lag Rahe Hai, Baaki Bekaar...': Main Hoon Song From Salman Khan Starrer Battle Of Galwan...
Salman Khan Upcoming Movies

On the work front, Salman will next be seen in Battle of Galwan, which is slated to release on April 17, 2026. There are reports that the movie might get postponed to the Independence Day weekend. However, there's no official announcement about it.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Battle of Galwan also stars Chitrangada Singh in the lead role. Till now, the makers have unveiled a teaser and two songs of the movie.

