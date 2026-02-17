Salim Khan, 90, Hospitalised In Mumbai, Worried Salman Khan Spotted Outside Lilavati Hospital With Heavy Security: Report

Salim Khan hospitalised | Photo Via Instagram

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, celebrated for his iconic partnership with Javed Akhtar as the legendary duo Salim-Javed and father of actors Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Sohail Khan, has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre in Bandra, Mumbai, located close to the family’s residence at Galaxy Apartments.

Salim Khan Hospitalised

Paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared the news on his Instagram handle. On Tuesday, February 17, he posted a video from outside Lilavati Hospital with the caption on the clip reading, "Salim Khan admitted to Lilavati Hospital."

Salman Khan Spotted Outside Hospital

Salman Khan was also spotted outside Lilavati Hospital after visiting his father, Salim Khan. Looking visibly worried, he was seen accompanied by heavy security, dressed in a black T-shirt and pants.

However, the exact reason for his hospitalisation remains unknown, and the family is yet to issue an official statement.