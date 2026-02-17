 'Taking It Slow...': Aamir Khan's Ex-Wife Kiran Rao Down With Chikungunya
'Taking It Slow...': Aamir Khan's Ex-Wife Kiran Rao Down With Chikungunya

Aamir Khan's ex-wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao is down with Chikungunya. She took to Instagram to inform everyone about it.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 03:56 PM IST
article-image
Kiran Rao Down With Chikungunya | Instagram

Aamir Khan's ex-wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao is down with Chikungunya. A friend of hers shared a picture in which Kiran is lying on the bed. The filmmaker reshared the picture on her Instagram story and wrote, "Ok folks, I now have chikungunya. And yes, Miri is an excellent paramedi timely monitoring her mamma's fever (sic)."

In another Instagram post, she wrote, "Taking it slow, admiring my friends' cards, and catching up on my reading- when I can hold up the book (sic)." Check out the post below...

article-image

Even though Aamir and Kiran are divorced, they are cordial with each other, and continue to be friends. Last month, Kiran, Aamir, Junaid Khan, Ira Khan, and Azad Khan ran the Tata Mumbai Marathon for Paani Foundation and Agatsu Foundation.

Kiran Rao Movies

Kiran has directed two films till now, Dhobi Ghat and Laapataa Ladies. The latter was critically acclaimed and it won many awards in India as well as at the film festivals.

Her next project is Lust Stories 3. Kiran has directed one of the films in the anthology, and it was officially announced a few days ago at Netflix's slate announcement event in Mumbai.

article-image

While announcing the anthology, the OTT platform posted, "Sparks will fly. Hearts will race. These stories will surprise you yet again 👀 The award-winning series returns with four new directors, four new stories, and a whole lot of lust. Watch Lust Stories 3, coming soon, only on Netflix (sic)."

Apart from Kiran, other directors who have helmed the anthology are Vishal Bhardwaj, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Shakun Batra. Well, after Laapataa Ladies, we are now eagerly waiting Lust Stories 3, and we also have high expectations from Kiran's part in the anthology. The release date of Lust Stories 3 has not been announced yet.

