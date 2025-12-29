'Weren't They Divorced?': Netizens React To Aamir Khan's Name On Ex-Wife Kiran Rao's Hospital Wristband; See Photo

Filmmaker Kiran Rao recently underwent an appendix surgery and is currently recovering well. While her health update reassured fans and well-wishers, it was a small but striking detail in her hospital photos that sparked discussion on social media - the name printed on her hospital wristband.

On Sunday (December 28), Kiran took to Instagram to share a series of photos and videos from her hospital stay. The images showed her smiling from her hospital room, appearing calm and in good spirits despite the surgery. However, sharp-eyed netizens quickly noticed the name on her wristband, which read, “Kiran Aamir Rao Khan.”

The detail triggered curiosity and reactions online, with many users asking, “Weren’t they divorced?” and questioning why Aamir's name still appeared alongside hers.

The wristband, used for hospital identification and ward access, became a talking point across social media platforms. While some users expressed surprise, others pointed out that such details often remain unchanged in official or medical records despite changes in personal relationships.

Netizens react

Reacting to the photo on Reddit, a user wrote, "Wait she is still Kiran Aamir Khan Rao? Weren't they divorced? Why do I feel all these people just get divorced so that Aamir can get a new wife legally but are secretly they are all together like polygamy stuff."

Another replied, "Maybe she was yet to change her name in insurance records."

"I think that's her name in hospital records. Hospital would be the last place you would go to change your name after divorce," wrote another user.

"Kiran aamir rao khan? Yeh kaise," wondered another social media user.

Posts from the bollyblindsngossip

community on Reddit

Along with the photos, Kiran penned a note reflecting on her unexpected health scare. She wrote about how she was “all ready to party her way into 2026” when her appendix forced her to slow down and acknowledge the importance of rest and gratitude.

Aamir Khan's marriages

Aamir was first married to Reena Dutta in 1986, with whom he has two children, Ira and Junaid Khan. The couple divorced in 2002 but have remained on cordial terms. He later married Kiran in 2005, and they welcomed their son Azad Rao Khan in 2011 via surrogacy. In 2021, Aamir and Kiran announced their separation, stating that they would continue to co-parent their son and remain closely connected as family.

Despite their divorce, Aamir and Kiran have often been seen supporting each other personally and professionally.

Aamir is currently in a relationship with Gauri Spratt.