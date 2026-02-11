 Salman Khan's Close Associate Receives Threatening Email Demanding Crores, Sender Claims Bishnoi Gang Ties
Salman Khan's Close Associate Receives Threatening Email Demanding Crores, Sender Claims Bishnoi Gang Ties

After Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan's close associate, was sent a threatening email demanding crores, reportedly from someone claiming ties to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The Mumbai Crime Branch is probing the case, monitoring suspects' mobile locations near celebrities' residences. Police remain on high alert as the investigation continues, Mumbai Police sources said.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 09:47 AM IST
Salman Khan | File Pic

After Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan's close associate has received a threatening email demanding crores of rupees, with the sender claiming ties to the jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Salman Khan's Close Associate Receives Threatening Email

According to IANS, the Mumbai Crime Branch is currently investigating the matter, tracking the mobile locations of suspects near the homes of several celebrities. Police have maintained heightened vigilance, and the investigation is ongoing, Mumbai Police sources said.

About Salman Khan, Bishnoi Gang's Feud

Salman and the Bishnoi gang's feud dates back to 1998 when, during the shoot of Hum Saath Saath Hain, the actor reportedly went on a hunting trip and hunted a blackbuck, an animal which is considered sacred by the Bishnoi community. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is now in jail, publically declared that it was the goal of his life to either make Salman apologise for the act or kill him.

Ranveer Singh Receives Threat

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, February 10, Ranveer received a threatening WhatsApp voice note demanding crores of rupees in ransom, police said. Following the threat, Mumbai Police have stepped up security outside the 40-year-old actor's residence and are tracing the sender.

Police suspect that members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang could be behind the threat, reportedly aimed at extortion. Ranveer most recently starred in the blockbuster Dhurandhar.

The Mumbai Crime Branch has launched a formal investigation into the matter.

This comes days after gunshots were fired at Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty's house in Juhu, Mumbai.

On February 1, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang took responsibility for the attack and posted about it on social media.

