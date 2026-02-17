 Adarsh Gourav Admits Tu Yaa Main Had Slow Start At Box Office: 'Important To Watch Smaller Commercial Films Like Ours...'
Adarsh Gourav Admits Tu Yaa Main Had Slow Start At Box Office: 'Important To Watch Smaller Commercial Films Like Ours...'

Adarsh Gourav Admits Tu Yaa Main Had Slow Start At Box Office: 'Important To Watch Smaller Commercial Films Like Ours...'

Actor Adarsh Gourav penned a heartfelt note after Tu Yaa Main released alongside Shanaya Kapoor. The 31-year-old admitted he felt 'confused and helpless' before Bandekar’s narration convinced him to play Maruti. "Maruti gave me a chance to be what I always envied," he wrote, also urging audiences to support smaller, clutter-breaking commercial films in theaters.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 03:19 PM IST
article-image
Adarsh Gourav On Tu Yaa Main | Photo Via YouTube

Actor Adarsh Gourav penned a heartfelt note after the release of his latest film Tu Yaa Main, alongside Shanaya Kapoor. The 31-year-old actor revealed that the film came to him at a time when he was feeling 'confused and helpless' while reading the material being developed. However, after walking out of Abhishek Bandekar's intense narration at the Colour Yellow office, he knew he had to play the character of Maruti.

Adarsh Gourav Pens Heartfelt Note After Tu Yaa Main Release

Taking to his Instagram handle, Adarsh wrote, "What was it about him that felt so personal to me? Maybe his desire to break out and find an identity. Something infectious about a character who knows where he’s coming from and does not shy away from it. Would I ever be able to walk up to someone while owning my fears and let them see me for who I am? Probably not. Probably what I wanted to be. Maruti gave me a chance to be what I always envied. I wanted to be his friend the moment I read about him."

Check it out:

article-image

Adarsh Gourav Calls Shanaya Kapoor 'Real & Vulnerable'

Further praising Shanaya Kapoor, he said she surprised everyone on set. He shared that he saw Shanaya surrendering to the situation and the character, calling her 'real and vulnerable.' He also expressed gratitude to her for bringing believability to Avni and for being the best sport both on and off set.

Adarsh Gourav Admits Tu Yaa Main Had Slow Start

The actor also addressed Tu Yaa Main's slow start at the box office, urging the audience to turn up in bigger numbers. He said it is important for people to support smaller commercial films like Tu Yaa Main, as it gives writers and directors a real chance to develop clutter-breaking cinema.

"It encourages producers to back films that are trying do do anything unique. Plus this one is tailor made for a big screen experience. We are off to a slow start but we’ve been feeling all the love coming our way. If you liked the film- pls tell your friends about it and watch us all get destroyed by an 18 foot Crocodile," added Adarsh.

article-image

Tu Yaa Main Story

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, the film features Shanaya Kapoor as social media influencer Avani, aka Miss Vanity, and Adarsh Gourav as Maruti, aka Aala Flowpara. The story revolves around the two influencers whose romantic getaway turns deadly when they become trapped in a swimming pool with a crocodile.

