Shanaya Kapoor Gets Emotional Over Audience Response For Tu Yaa Main: 'Film Came When I Didn't Have The Most Confidence...'

Shanaya Kapoor Feels 'Overwhelmed' By Love Pouring In For Tu Yaa Main | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor recently penned an emotional note expressing gratitude for the love and appreciation she has been receiving for her portrayal in Tu Yaa Main, which hit theatres on February 13. The film, which marks Shanaya's second outing and is a remake of the Thai film The Pool, saw the actress sharing behind-the-scenes pictures with her co-star Adarsh Gourav as she thanked audiences for their overwhelming response.

Shanaya Kapoor Feels 'Overwhelmed' By Love Pouring In For Tu Yaa Main

On Monday, February 16, Shanaya took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "Tu Yaa main came into my life at a time when I really didn’t have the most confidence in myself.. and it gave me that.. and everything more. Tu Yaa Main is now in theatres and Avani is out there surviving crocodiles. She taught me so much.. especially taught me how to be a complete BADASS. (still trying.. getting there.. I think)

Further, she thanked the makers for letting her play the character of Avani and for accepting her as part of something so special early on in her career. She added that all the love from the audience, the reviews, and the overwhelming response have truly left her feeling grateful and deeply moved.

Check it out:

'Thank You For Being The Best Partner...': Shanaya Kapoor To Adarsh Gourav

Shanaya added, "@gouravadarsh allaflowpara from nalasopara, talent hai bharpur, naa dekhoge dobara.. (Rap is not my thing). thank you for being you and the best partner through this roller coaster of a ride!"

Thanking director Bejoy, Shanaya expressed her gratitude for his belief in her and for constantly pushing her to become the best version of herself, adding that she will be forever grateful for the opportunity to be directed by him.

Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection Day 3

Tu Yaa Main took a slow start at the box office, collecting Rs 60 lakh on its opening day. However, backed by positive reviews and strong word of mouth, the film witnessed a significant jump on Saturday, earning Rs 1.45 crore. The momentum dipped again on Sunday, with the film collecting approximately Rs 75 lakh on its third day, taking its total to Rs 2.80 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Like O'Romeo, Tu Yaa Main was also impacted by the India vs Pakistan cricket match, which likely affected footfalls during the late evening and night shows.

FPJ's Tu Yaa Main Review

Tu Yaa Main has received majorly positive reviews. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3.5 stars and wrote, "Overall, Tu Yaa Main is a survival thriller filled with many edge-of-the-seat moments. The performances are very good, the music is fantastic, and even if you have watched The Pool, this film will give you a totally different experience. In fact, it is better than the original. So, you should watch it!"