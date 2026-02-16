 Raveena Tandon Reviews Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar; Reveals She Called Yami Gautam & Said 'Sorry'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRaveena Tandon Reviews Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar; Reveals She Called Yami Gautam & Said 'Sorry'

Raveena Tandon Reviews Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar; Reveals She Called Yami Gautam & Said 'Sorry'

After Ranbir Kapoor, now Raveena Tandon has praised Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar. During a podcast, she revealed that after watching the movie, she called Yami Gautam and said, "I am sorry. I am the biggest fan of your husband."

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 01:18 PM IST
article-image
Raveena Tandon Reviews Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar | Instagram

Dhurandhar had hit the big screens in December 2025, but even after more than two months of its release, the film is still the talk of the town. A couple of days ago, Ranbir Kapoor praised the Aditya Dhar directorial during a live, and now, Raveena Tandon has reviewed the film.

While talking about the Ranveer Singh starrer during a Zoom Spotlight podcast, Raveena said, “I saw Dhurandhar, and I called Yami Gautam and said, ‘I am sorry. I am the biggest fan of your husband. You have to share my attention with your husband'. I think he completely brought back what was missing. And all these films, you see KGF 2, Pushpa, they somewhere brough back the 70s era of a hero looking like a hero in a film."

When she was told that Ranveer is her biggest fan, the Mast Mast girl of Bollywood said, "Jhooth bolta hai woh." Recalling her meeting with Ranveer on a set, Raveena said, “He was a 10 or 11-year-old boy, we were doing a sensuous song. He was like staring at me, and I was like 'you can't keep kids here while we are doing this song'. Why corrupt the child? But, I should have known it is Ranveer Singh, he doesn't need any kind of corrupting (laughs)."

Read Also
Dhurandhar 2 Actress Sara Arjun And Tamannaah Bhatia Dance Their Heart Out At Sadhguru's Isha...
article-image

Raveena Tandon Praises Ranveer Singh's Performance In Dhurandhar

FPJ Shorts
Chhattisgarh: 6 Held In Raipur Over Attempt To Cheat In GATE Exam
Chhattisgarh: 6 Held In Raipur Over Attempt To Cheat In GATE Exam
Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Mumbai Police Identify Shooter In High-Profile Shooting Incident; Probe Underway
Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Mumbai Police Identify Shooter In High-Profile Shooting Incident; Probe Underway
Bigg Boss Marathi 6 New Promo: Rakhi Sawant Eliminated From The Show? Netizens React, 'Giving Scripted Vibe'- WATCH
Bigg Boss Marathi 6 New Promo: Rakhi Sawant Eliminated From The Show? Netizens React, 'Giving Scripted Vibe'- WATCH
Torrent Power To Acquire Nabha Power From Larsen & Toubro For ₹6,889 Crore, Boosts Capacity To 6.4 GW
Torrent Power To Acquire Nabha Power From Larsen & Toubro For ₹6,889 Crore, Boosts Capacity To 6.4 GW

Further talking about the actor's performance in Dhurandhar, she said that she loved him in the film. She said, "Aditya is a genius. He is beyond the word mind-blowing. Everybody in that film. Sanju (Sanjay Dutt) is Sanju. Akshaye (Khanna), oh my god! That little girl, Sara; she was so brilliant. Rakesh Bedi sir, Gaurav Gera sir; it was so good to see them do such amazing great performances."

Read Also
Hanumankind Skips 'Dhurandhar' Title Track For IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup Performance Amid Pakistan...
article-image

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date

Well now, not just the common audience, but now, we are sure that even celebrities are eagerly waiting to watch Dhurandhar 2. The film is slated to release on March 19.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Mumbai Police Identify Shooter In High-Profile Shooting Incident; Probe...
Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Mumbai Police Identify Shooter In High-Profile Shooting Incident; Probe...
Bigg Boss Marathi 6 New Promo: Rakhi Sawant Eliminated From The Show? Netizens React, 'Giving...
Bigg Boss Marathi 6 New Promo: Rakhi Sawant Eliminated From The Show? Netizens React, 'Giving...
Raveena Tandon Reviews Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar; Reveals She Called Yami Gautam & Said 'Sorry'
Raveena Tandon Reviews Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar; Reveals She Called Yami Gautam & Said 'Sorry'
Shanaya Kapoor Gets Emotional Over Audience Response For Tu Yaa Main: 'Film Came When I Didn't Have...
Shanaya Kapoor Gets Emotional Over Audience Response For Tu Yaa Main: 'Film Came When I Didn't Have...
Avneet Kaur's Rumoured Boyfriend: Who Is Raghav Sharma? Deleted Valentine's Day Post Sparks Dating...
Avneet Kaur's Rumoured Boyfriend: Who Is Raghav Sharma? Deleted Valentine's Day Post Sparks Dating...