 Dhurandhar 2 Actress Sara Arjun Dances Her Out At Sadhguru's Isha Foundation Maha Shivratri Celebration; Tamannaah Bhatia, Mouni Roy Also Attend Event - Watch Viral Videos
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDhurandhar 2 Actress Sara Arjun Dances Her Out At Sadhguru's Isha Foundation Maha Shivratri Celebration; Tamannaah Bhatia, Mouni Roy Also Attend Event - Watch Viral Videos

Dhurandhar 2 Actress Sara Arjun Dances Her Out At Sadhguru's Isha Foundation Maha Shivratri Celebration; Tamannaah Bhatia, Mouni Roy Also Attend Event - Watch Viral Videos

Many Bollywood and South Indian celebrities attended the Maha Shivratri celebration at Sadhguru's Isha Foundation. Dhurandhar actress Sara Arjun's dancing video from the event has gone viral. Even actresses like Tamannaah Bhatia, Mouni Roy, and Srinidhi Shetty attended the celebration.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 10:40 AM IST
article-image
Sara Arjun, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mouni Roy Attend Maha Shivratri celebration at Sadhguru's Isha Foundation | Instagram

Every year, many Indian celebrities attend the Maha Shivratri celebration at Sadhguru's Isha Foundation, and this year was no exception. Many Bollywood and South Indian celebrities like Dhurandhar actress Sara Arjun, KGF star Srinidhi Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Mouni Roy attended the celebration, and their videos have gone viral on social media.

Sara and Srinidhi were seen dancing their heart out at the celebration, and Isha Foundation shared their video on Instagram. Watch the video below...

In other videos shared by the foundation, Tamannaah, Mouni, Sara, and Srinidhi were seen talking about their experience of visiting Sadhguru's Isha Foundation for Maha Shivratri celebration. Watch the videos below...

FPJ Shorts
Dhurandhar 2 Actress Sara Arjun Dances Her Out At Sadhguru's Isha Foundation Maha Shivratri Celebration; Tamannaah Bhatia, Mouni Roy Also Attend Event - Watch Viral Videos
Dhurandhar 2 Actress Sara Arjun Dances Her Out At Sadhguru's Isha Foundation Maha Shivratri Celebration; Tamannaah Bhatia, Mouni Roy Also Attend Event - Watch Viral Videos
Delhi To Host First-Ever AI Film Festival During India AI Impact Summit 2026: AI Clip Of Sam Altman, Sundar Pichai, & Bill Gates Goes Viral
Delhi To Host First-Ever AI Film Festival During India AI Impact Summit 2026: AI Clip Of Sam Altman, Sundar Pichai, & Bill Gates Goes Viral
When Is Phalguna Amavasya 2026? Here's Everything You Should Know About Date, Muhurat, Significance & More About The New Moon Day
When Is Phalguna Amavasya 2026? Here's Everything You Should Know About Date, Muhurat, Significance & More About The New Moon Day
How Pakistan's ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Hopes Hang By A Thread After Embarrassing 61-Run Loss To Team India In Colombo
How Pakistan's ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Hopes Hang By A Thread After Embarrassing 61-Run Loss To Team India In Colombo
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dhurandhar 2 Actress Sara Arjun Dances Her Out At Sadhguru's Isha Foundation Maha Shivratri...
Dhurandhar 2 Actress Sara Arjun Dances Her Out At Sadhguru's Isha Foundation Maha Shivratri...
Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection Day 3: After A Fantastic Jump On Saturday, Movie Drops On Sunday;...
Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection Day 3: After A Fantastic Jump On Saturday, Movie Drops On Sunday;...
O'Romeo Box Office Collection Day 3: Ind Vs Pak Match Affects Shahid-Triptii Starrer; Movie Drops,...
O'Romeo Box Office Collection Day 3: Ind Vs Pak Match Affects Shahid-Triptii Starrer; Movie Drops,...
Ind Vs Pak ICC T20 World Cup: Ajay Devgn, Smriti Irani, Ayushmann Khurrana Bollywood & TV Celebrate...
Ind Vs Pak ICC T20 World Cup: Ajay Devgn, Smriti Irani, Ayushmann Khurrana Bollywood & TV Celebrate...
'You Killed It': Payal Gaming Calls Ishan Kishan 'Man Of The Match' As India Beats Pakistan At T20...
'You Killed It': Payal Gaming Calls Ishan Kishan 'Man Of The Match' As India Beats Pakistan At T20...