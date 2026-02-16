Dhurandhar 2 Actress Sara Arjun Dances Her Out At Sadhguru's Isha Foundation Maha Shivratri Celebration; Tamannaah Bhatia, Mouni Roy Also Attend Event - Watch Viral Videos

Sara Arjun, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mouni Roy Attend Maha Shivratri celebration at Sadhguru's Isha Foundation | Instagram

Every year, many Indian celebrities attend the Maha Shivratri celebration at Sadhguru's Isha Foundation, and this year was no exception. Many Bollywood and South Indian celebrities like Dhurandhar actress Sara Arjun, KGF star Srinidhi Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Mouni Roy attended the celebration, and their videos have gone viral on social media.

Sara and Srinidhi were seen dancing their heart out at the celebration, and Isha Foundation shared their video on Instagram. Watch the video below...

In other videos shared by the foundation, Tamannaah, Mouni, Sara, and Srinidhi were seen talking about their experience of visiting Sadhguru's Isha Foundation for Maha Shivratri celebration. Watch the videos below...