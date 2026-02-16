'Aaya Nahi Match Dekhne Yar': Elvish Yadav's Video Call With Rinku Singh Goes Viral After India Beats Pakistan In T20 World Cup- Watch VIDEO

Elvish Yadav congratulates Rinku Singh |

Yesterday's India-Pakistan match lacked the usual intensity and suspense. From the moment the Indian team stepped onto the field, it became evident within the first few minutes that India was in firm control and likely to secure the win. Following the match, Elvish Yadav was seen on a video call with Rinku Singh, congratulating him on his impressive performance in the T20 game.

Soon after the match ended, Elvish Yadav shared a video in which he was seen on a video call with cricketer Rinku Singh. During the call, Rinku asked him, "Aaya nahi match dekhne yar." Elvish responded that he couldn’t attend the match and was watching from home, saying, "Mai to ghar pe hi tha aaj." He then went on to congratulate Rinku Kumar on the victory, adding that they enjoyed the match to the fullest. Elvish said, "Bhot tagda mahaul bandh diya, maza aa gaya." He later uploaded the video to his Instagram story, tagging Rinku Kumar with the caption, "Congratulations Team India."

Rinku Singh After India Win Video call With #ElvishYadav



Rinku Singh: Aaya nahin match dekhne yaar



Elvish Yadav: Tum bahut achcha khelte ho uper aaya kro bhai



Rinku Singh: smile pic.twitter.com/yBumboCi1U — Ranjan Singh (@RanjanSinghh_) February 15, 2026

Elvish Yadav and Rinku Singh share a close friendship. The duo went viral in 2025 after India defeated Pakistan in the Asia Cup. At the time, Elvish was seen video calling Rinku to congratulate him on the victory. During the call, Rinku affectionately addressed Elvish as "bhaiya." In a light-hearted moment, Elvish asked him, "Party kidhar hai?" before ending the conversation with, "Bye, brother. Love you."

In yesterday's ICC Men's T20 World Cup match, India defeated Pakistan by 61 runs in a strong performance. Batting first, India scored 175 runs for 7 wickets in 20 overs. Ishan Kishan played an excellent innings, scoring 77 runs and helping India set a solid target. In reply, Pakistan struggled with the bat and were all out for 114 runs in 18 overs. India's bowlers, including Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah, bowled very well and kept taking wickets at regular intervals. It was a comfortable and convincing win for India.