Pakistani YouTuber Smashes Cake On A Girl's Face After Team India's 61-Run Win Over Pakistan In T20 World Cup 2026; Video

Image: Kaam Wali Baat/YouTube

Emotions ran high after India’s commanding 61-run victory over Pakistan in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo, and social media was flooded with dramatic fan reactions.

Among the clips doing the rounds online was a video showing a Pakistani YouTuber smashing cake onto a girl’s face following the defeat. The video, shared widely across platforms, drew mixed reactions with some viewers treating it as a humorous skit while others criticised the act as disrespectful and unnecessary.

India had posted 176 before bowling Pakistan out for 114, sealing another emphatic win in one of cricket’s fiercest rivalries. As always with India-Pakistan encounters, the result triggered strong emotions on both sides, spilling quickly into the digital space.

While the authenticity and context of the viral cake-smash video remain unclear, it once again highlights how passionate, and sometimes extreme, fan reactions can become after high-stakes clashes between the two nations.