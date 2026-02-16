 'Will Keep Going...': Sonu Sood Prays Rajpal Yadav Gets Relief In ₹9 Crore Cheque Bounce Case Ahead Of Bail Hearing
Actor Sonu Sood voiced support for Rajpal Yadav in his Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case after he surrendered at Tihar Jail ahead of his February 16 hearing. Sood wrote, "He’s a rare talent and a wonderful soul. Let’s not let the momentum die; we stand with him and will keep going till things are right."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 11:50 AM IST
Actor Sonu Sood has expressed hope that Rajpal Yadav receives relief in the ongoing Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case, calling him a 'rare' talent in the industry. Rajpal surrendered at Delhi's Tihar Jail on February 5 after the Delhi High Court rejected his last-minute plea seeking more time in the matter. The legal trouble dates back to 2010, when the actor had taken a loan to finance his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. However, the film failed to perform at the box office, leading to mounting financial strain and eventually landing him in legal proceedings.

Sonu Sood Prays Rajpal Yadav Gets Relief In ₹9 Crore Case

While hearing Yadav's interim bail plea on February 12, the Delhi High Court directed the complainant to file a reply to the application and adjourned the matter to February 16 for further hearing.

On Monday ahead of Rajpal's hearing, Sood took to his X (Twitter) handle and wrote, "Today is an important day for our brother Rajpal Yadav bhai. Praying that things move in the right direction and he gets the relief he deserves. He’s a rare talent and a wonderful soul. Let’s not let the momentum die, we stand with him and will keep going till things are right."

Rajpal Yadav To Address His Fans Once Out Of Jail

Rajpal Yadav's wife, Radha Yadav, told the media that the actor is eager to speak with his fans and friends. Hoping for the actor's release, she told Bombay Times, "We are hopeful that he will be out soon. That's all I can say now. Once Rajpalji is out, he will be able speak to you and the media and give further clarity on the matter."

Earlier, Rajpal's manager, Goldie Jain, shared that out of Rs 5 crore so far, Rajpal has cleared off Rs 2.5 crore.

