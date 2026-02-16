Splitsvilla 16: Are Niharika Tiwari & Sorab Bedi Dating? 'Teekhi Mirchi' & #Sorika Posts Spark Speculations

Niharika Tiwari & Sorab Bedi |

There has been a lot of speculation about who is dating whom in Splitsvilla 16. Fans believe they have spotted hints on social media suggesting that Niharika Tiwari and Sorab Bedi are allegedly seeing each other. Niharika recently shared a video on her Instagram in which she is seen dancing to Neeti Mohan’s song. In the clip, she grooves to the lyrics, "Mere kaam me hai jo baali, maine tere khatir dali." She captioned the post, "Teekhi mirchi 🌶️," and also added, "Sir ji, ne bole post karo."

A few hours later, Sorab shared a video on his Instagram using the same song, where he was seen flaunting his ear piercing on the same lyrics. He added a red chilli emoji in the caption, seemingly hinting at Niharika’s “Teekhi mirchi” caption. He also wrote, "Madam ji, ne bola post karo." This exchange left many fans wondering whether the two are dating in real life and subtly hinting at their relationship.

Soon after Sorab shared the video on his social media, a fan commented, "Apki yeh madam ji NIHARIKA hai ky ji?" Other fans also noticed that both Niharika and Sorab had used the same hashtag, #sorika, a combination of their names. One user pointed out, "Caption mei Hashtag toh dekhooo #sorika."

Even though fans are spotting hints on social media, neither Niharika nor Sorab has officially confirmed their relationship.

In the previous episodes, host Uorfi Javed revealed that she and Niharika share a past. This sparked speculation that Niharika had kissed Uorfi's boyfriend. However, Uorfi later clarified on her social media that a man had double-dated both of them around 9–10 years ago. She also emphasized that she holds no hard feelings toward Niharika.

New episodes of Splitsvilla 16 air three days a week, every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm IST on MTV. The episodes are also available to stream on JioHotstar later.