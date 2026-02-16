Honey Bunch Out On OTT: Where To Watch Grace Glowicki's Psychological Thriller Film Online?

Honey Bunch |

Honey Bunch is a psychological thriller film directed and written by Madeleine Sims-Fewer and Dusty Mancinelli. The film premiered at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival on February 18, 2025, as part of the Berlinale Special program. The film received a good response from audiences and critics after its release in theatres. Here's to knowing everything about film's storyline, streaming details, cast, and more.

Honey Bunch: OTT streaming details

The critically acclaimed film is now streaming on Shudder. The streaming platform shared the film's trailer clip and wrote, "Desperate times call for desperate solutions. Honey Bunch is streaming now on Shudder." The film explores themes of the dark side of devotion and love, gaslighting and psychological manipulation, bodily autonomy, and trauma. The toxicity of traditional gender roles, surrealism, and memory.

What is Honey Bunch all about?

The film narrates the story of a young woman named Diana who wakes from a coma with missing memories. The film further shows that she is already married, and her husband takes her to a bizarre and filthy place for mysterious experimental treatments. Things take an interesting turn when Diana finally recovers and discovers that her husband and doctors are hiding a dark truth about her accident and marriage. Will she be able to save herself? What happens next is revealed in the movie.

Honey Bunch also premiered in the Toronto International Film Festival, Atlantic International Film Festival, Cinéfest Sudbury International Film Festival, and Strasbourg European Fantastic Film Festival.

Honey Bunch: Cast and production details

The film features Grace Glowicki as Diana, Ben Petrie as Homer, Jason Isaacs as Joseph, Kate Dickie as Farah, India Brown as Josephina, Patricia Tulasne as Dr. Trephine, and Julian Richings as Delwyn, among others. The film is produced by Becky Yeboah, Madeleine Sims-Fewer, and Dusty Mancinelli under the banner of Cat People Films, XYZ Films, and Rhombus Media.