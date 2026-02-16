Mumbai: Kamaal R Khan's Weapon Licence Set To Be Revoked Following Andheri Firing Incident | File Pic

Mumbai: Actor and filmmaker Kamaal Rashid Khan’s weapon licence cancellation process is currently underway and is likely to be revoked within a month, a police officer said. He was arrested on January 19 in connection with a firing incident at a residential building in Oshiwara, Andheri, on January 18.

He is currently out on bail. Following the incident, the Versova police initiated the process to cancel Khan’s weapon licence for a 7.76 mm German-made Mauser pistol. The relevant documents have been forwarded to the Police Commissioner’s office. Sources said that the department has received a letter seeking cancellation of Khan’s arms licence.

However, a review report has been sought from the Versova Police Station before further action is taken. Meanwhile, a source from the same headquarters stated that Khan’s arms licence is likely to be revoked within a month. According to the police, the firing incident occurred on January 18 at around 12.15 pm in the Lokhandwala area of Andheri West.

Two projectiles were recovered from two separate flats, one on the second floor and the other on the fourth floor, of Nalanda Apartment in the Lokhandwala Complex. Model Parteek Baid resides on the second floor, while writer-director Neeraj Kumar Mishra lives on the fourth floor.

Khan, popularly known as KRK, was arrested by the Oshiwara police on January 19 in connection with the two-round firing incident reported earlier from the Oshiwara area. He is the prime suspect in the case. During questioning, Khan claimed that he was cleaning his licensed firearm and discharged two rounds to test it.