 Bride-To-Be Rashmika Mandanna REACTS As Pap Wishes 'Shaadi Mubarak' At Mumbai Airport Ahead Of Wedding With Vijay Deverakonda—VIDEO
Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are reportedly set to marry on February 26 in Jaipur, though they have not issued an official confirmation yet. The lovebirds have kept their relationship under wraps despite ongoing speculation. Recently spotted at Mumbai airport, Rashmika smiled and said, "I don't know what you are talking about," when a paparazzo wished her 'Shaadi Mubarak.'

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 12:15 PM IST
Rashmika Mandanna On Wedding Rumours With Vijay Deverakonda | Photo Via Instagram

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are reportedly set to tie the knot soon. While an official confirmation from the couple is still awaited, reports suggest that they will get married on February 26 in a private ceremony in the picturesque locale of Jaipur. Rashmika and Vijay, who have been dating for years, have never publicly spoken about their relationship and have largely kept it hush-hush; however, they have dropped enough hints on social media to fuel speculation.

Rashmika Mandanna On Wedding Rumours With Vijay Deverakonda

Ahead of the Jaipur wedding, the actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday morning, February 16, where she posed for the paparazzi. After the brief photo-op, as she made her way towards the terminal, a paparazzo wished her, "Shaadi Mubarak" (congratulations on your wedding). Another quickly quipped, "Abhi time hai" (there’s still time for the wedding).

Rashmika, however, remained nonchalant and neither confirmed nor denied the wedding rumours. With a smile, she simply responded, "I do not know what you are talking about."

Check out the video:

Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda To Sell Wedding Video To OTT Platform?

Amid the wedding buzz, recent report by Telugu media portal Vedi..VediGa claimed that Netflix offered the couple a whopping Rs 60 crore for exclusive streaming rights, giving fans a chance to witness their big fat wedding at a luxurious destination. However, the couple reportedly declined the proposal.

The report further added that Rashmika and Vijay are being extra cautious, particularly after past legal controversies involving celebrity wedding footage.

Rashmika and Vijay got engaged in October 2025 at Vijay's Hyderabad residence, however, they have has not yet shared photos from their intimate engagement ceremony.

Rashmika was first engaged to actor Rakshit Shetty in July 2017, though their engagement was later called off in September 2018.

