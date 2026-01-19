 'Later What Happened Was Very Different': Rashmika Mandanna Reveals Script Of Salman Khan Starrer Sikandar Was Changed
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Later What Happened Was Very Different': Rashmika Mandanna Reveals Script Of Salman Khan Starrer Sikandar Was Changed

'Later What Happened Was Very Different': Rashmika Mandanna Reveals Script Of Salman Khan Starrer Sikandar Was Changed

Rashmika Mandanna, who played the female lead in Sikandar, recently said in an interview that when initially AR Murugadoss had narrated her the film, the script was different. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 06:21 PM IST
article-image
Sikandar Poster | Instagram

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sikandar was released on Eid last year. The AR Murugadoss directorial failed to make a mark at the box office and was even panned by the critics. Now, an interview of Rashmika has gone viral on social media, in which she revealed that initially when Murugadoss narrated her the film, the script was different.

She said, "Sikandar, I remember talking to Murugadoss sir, and of course, later what happened was very different. But, when I heard the script, it was indeed quite a different script."

Looks like Rashmika had a prominent screentime in Sikandar initially.. ☕ 👀
byu/monkeyishh inBollyBlindsNGossip

The actress further said, "But generally that happens with films. When you listen to something, it is one story that you have listened to, but over the making of the film, things change. According to performances, the edits, and the time of the release, things change. That's very common. So, yeah, that happened with Sikandar."

Read Also
Year Ender 2025: Sikandar, War 2 And More Bollywood Films That Were Expected To Take Box Office By...
article-image

Netizens React To Rashmika Mandanna's Interview About Sikandar Script Change

FPJ Shorts
Hublot Launches Special GOAT Edition Watches Made From Tennis Star Novak Djokovic's Used Shirts And Rackets; Check Prices In India
Hublot Launches Special GOAT Edition Watches Made From Tennis Star Novak Djokovic's Used Shirts And Rackets; Check Prices In India
Lack Of Clear Decision-Making Is Crippling Pakistan’s Economy: Report
Lack Of Clear Decision-Making Is Crippling Pakistan’s Economy: Report
Over 100 Govt School Buildings In Dehradun Found Unsafe, Demolition Planned
Over 100 Govt School Buildings In Dehradun Found Unsafe, Demolition Planned
Thane Traffic Advisory: Road Closed In Kalyan East, Commuters Advised To Use Diversions; Details Inside
Thane Traffic Advisory: Road Closed In Kalyan East, Commuters Advised To Use Diversions; Details Inside

Rashmika's interview became the topic of discussion on Reddit. A netizen commented, "Nothing could have saved this disaster...Bhoi's acting was lazy and he seemed so disinterested as if he was being forced at gunpoint to do his job like they grabbed him from bb set for shoots and they were looking like a father daughter pair on top of that along with that horrible remake of lagg jaa gale this film was doomed from the beginning (sic)."

Another Reddit user wrote, "Barely Kucch tha tbh, like the dance and songs seemed longer than her speaking parts (sic)." One more netizen commented, "Who cares as chemistry was 0 (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Read Also
Mystery Woman Hugging Vijay Deverakonda In New Year Photo Dump Is Rashmika Mandanna? Netizens React
article-image

Sikandar Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, Sikandar collected Rs. 110.1 crore at the box office. It was reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 200 crore. The film also starred Sharman Joshi and Kajal Aggarwal in pivotal roles.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch This Fantasy Drama Series?
A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch This Fantasy Drama Series?
'Later What Happened Was Very Different': Rashmika Mandanna Reveals Script Of Salman Khan Starrer...
'Later What Happened Was Very Different': Rashmika Mandanna Reveals Script Of Salman Khan Starrer...
'Stop Misusing AI': Naagin 7 Viewers Urge Producer Ekta Kapoor While Trolling Dragon Fight In...
'Stop Misusing AI': Naagin 7 Viewers Urge Producer Ekta Kapoor While Trolling Dragon Fight In...
The Art Of Sarah OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Shin Hye-sun Lee Jun-hyuk's Latest Korean...
The Art Of Sarah OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Shin Hye-sun Lee Jun-hyuk's Latest Korean...
'Shame NDRF, Shame Fire Dept': Abhinav Shukla Slams Authorities For Not Being Able To Save...
'Shame NDRF, Shame Fire Dept': Abhinav Shukla Slams Authorities For Not Being Able To Save...