'Later What Happened Was Very Different': Rashmika Mandanna Reveals Script Of Salman Khan Starrer Sikandar Was Changed

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sikandar was released on Eid last year. The AR Murugadoss directorial failed to make a mark at the box office and was even panned by the critics. Now, an interview of Rashmika has gone viral on social media, in which she revealed that initially when Murugadoss narrated her the film, the script was different.

She said, "Sikandar, I remember talking to Murugadoss sir, and of course, later what happened was very different. But, when I heard the script, it was indeed quite a different script."

The actress further said, "But generally that happens with films. When you listen to something, it is one story that you have listened to, but over the making of the film, things change. According to performances, the edits, and the time of the release, things change. That's very common. So, yeah, that happened with Sikandar."

Netizens React To Rashmika Mandanna's Interview About Sikandar Script Change

Rashmika's interview became the topic of discussion on Reddit. A netizen commented, "Nothing could have saved this disaster...Bhoi's acting was lazy and he seemed so disinterested as if he was being forced at gunpoint to do his job like they grabbed him from bb set for shoots and they were looking like a father daughter pair on top of that along with that horrible remake of lagg jaa gale this film was doomed from the beginning (sic)."

Another Reddit user wrote, "Barely Kucch tha tbh, like the dance and songs seemed longer than her speaking parts (sic)." One more netizen commented, "Who cares as chemistry was 0 (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Sikandar Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, Sikandar collected Rs. 110.1 crore at the box office. It was reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 200 crore. The film also starred Sharman Joshi and Kajal Aggarwal in pivotal roles.

