Year Ender 2025: Sikandar, War 2 And More Bollywood Films That Were Expected To Take Box Office By Storm, But Became A Flop

Box office flops of 2025 |

2025 wasn't a great year for Bollywood. While films like Chhaava, Sitaare Zameen Par, Dhurandhar performed very well at the box office, many biggies were expected to take the box office by storm, but became a flop. Check out the list below...

Emergency

Kangana Ranaut's directorial Emergency, in which she also played the lead role, is undoubtedly one of the best films that we have watched in 2025. However, the film failed to make a mark at the box office. It collected Rs. 18.35 crore against the reported budget of Rs. 60 crore.

Deva

While Shahid Kapoor's dance steps did create some bhasad, Deva failed to impress the audience, and became a flop at the box office. According to the reports, the film was made on a budget of Rs. 50 crore, and it collected Rs. 33.9 crore at the box office.

Sikandar

Salman Khan starrer Sikandar was reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 200 crore, and it collected only Rs. 110.1 crore at the box office. There were high expectations from this AR Murgadoss' directorial, but it failed to impress the critics and the audience.

Son of Sardaar 2

Ajay Devgn starrer Son of Sardaar 2 became a disaster at the box office. According to reports, it was made on a budget of around Rs. 130 crore, and it collected only Rs. 46.82 crore at the box office.

War 2

The biggest disappointment of the year has to be War 2. The Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani starrer collected Rs. 236.55 crore at the box office against the reported budget of Rs. 400 crore.

De De Pyaar De 2

One more film of Ajay Devgn failed to make a mark at the box office this year. We are talking about De De Pyaar De 2. The movie, which also starred Rakul Preet Singh, was reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 135 crore, but it only collected Rs. 74.17 crore.

Now, let's hope that the biggies releasing in 2026, won't disappoint us.