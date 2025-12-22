 Year Ender 2025: Sikandar, War 2 And More Bollywood Films That Were Expected To Take Box Office By Storm, But Became A Flop
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentYear Ender 2025: Sikandar, War 2 And More Bollywood Films That Were Expected To Take Box Office By Storm, But Became A Flop

Year Ender 2025: Sikandar, War 2 And More Bollywood Films That Were Expected To Take Box Office By Storm, But Became A Flop

2025 wasn't a great year for Bollywood. While films like Chhaava, Sitaare Zameen Par, Dhurandhar performed very well at the box office, many biggies were expected to take the box office by storm, but became a flop. Check out the list below...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 06:39 PM IST
article-image
Box office flops of 2025 |

2025 wasn't a great year for Bollywood. While films like Chhaava, Sitaare Zameen Par, Dhurandhar performed very well at the box office, many biggies were expected to take the box office by storm, but became a flop. Check out the list below...

Emergency

Kangana Ranaut's directorial Emergency, in which she also played the lead role, is undoubtedly one of the best films that we have watched in 2025. However, the film failed to make a mark at the box office. It collected Rs. 18.35 crore against the reported budget of Rs. 60 crore.

Deva

FPJ Shorts
'Wo Fake Nahi Kar Raha Tha': Farah Khan Defends Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Against Runner-Up Farrhana Bhatt's Criticism
'Wo Fake Nahi Kar Raha Tha': Farah Khan Defends Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Against Runner-Up Farrhana Bhatt's Criticism
BMC Elections 2026: Civic Body Briefs Political Parties On Nomination, Code Of Conduct & Poll Process
BMC Elections 2026: Civic Body Briefs Political Parties On Nomination, Code Of Conduct & Poll Process
Mumbai News: Egg Prices Touch ₹100 Per Dozen As Winter Demand Triggers Supply Crunch
Mumbai News: Egg Prices Touch ₹100 Per Dozen As Winter Demand Triggers Supply Crunch
Natasha Poonawalla's ₹126 Crore Pink Diamond Ring Was Originally Owned By The Queen Of France; More Details Here
Natasha Poonawalla's ₹126 Crore Pink Diamond Ring Was Originally Owned By The Queen Of France; More Details Here

While Shahid Kapoor's dance steps did create some bhasad, Deva failed to impress the audience, and became a flop at the box office. According to the reports, the film was made on a budget of Rs. 50 crore, and it collected Rs. 33.9 crore at the box office.

Read Also
Year Ender 2025: Chhaava, Sitaare Zameen Par, Dhurandhar; Hit Bollywood Films That Left A Mark At...
article-image

Sikandar

Salman Khan starrer Sikandar was reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 200 crore, and it collected only Rs. 110.1 crore at the box office. There were high expectations from this AR Murgadoss' directorial, but it failed to impress the critics and the audience.

Son of Sardaar 2

Ajay Devgn starrer Son of Sardaar 2 became a disaster at the box office. According to reports, it was made on a budget of around Rs. 130 crore, and it collected only Rs. 46.82 crore at the box office.

Read Also
Year-Ender 2024: From Don 3 To Baaghi 4, Exciting Film Sequels To Look Forward To In 2025
article-image

War 2

The biggest disappointment of the year has to be War 2. The Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani starrer collected Rs. 236.55 crore at the box office against the reported budget of Rs. 400 crore.

De De Pyaar De 2

One more film of Ajay Devgn failed to make a mark at the box office this year. We are talking about De De Pyaar De 2. The movie, which also starred Rakul Preet Singh, was reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 135 crore, but it only collected Rs. 74.17 crore.

Now, let's hope that the biggies releasing in 2026, won't disappoint us.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Wo Fake Nahi Kar Raha Tha': Farah Khan Defends Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Against Runner-Up...

'Wo Fake Nahi Kar Raha Tha': Farah Khan Defends Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Against Runner-Up...

Year Ender 2025: Sikandar, War 2 And More Bollywood Films That Were Expected To Take Box Office By...

Year Ender 2025: Sikandar, War 2 And More Bollywood Films That Were Expected To Take Box Office By...

Salman Khan Flaunts His Muscles, Wishes To Look The Same When He Turns 60; Fans Say, 'Ageing Like...

Salman Khan Flaunts His Muscles, Wishes To Look The Same When He Turns 60; Fans Say, 'Ageing Like...

MTV Splitsvilla Season 16 Grand Finale Shooting Wrapped; Fans Excited For Premiere: 'Can't Wait'

MTV Splitsvilla Season 16 Grand Finale Shooting Wrapped; Fans Excited For Premiere: 'Can't Wait'

Kriti Sanon's Sister Nupur Sanon To Marry Stebin Ben In January 2026 In Udaipur, Mumbai Reception...

Kriti Sanon's Sister Nupur Sanon To Marry Stebin Ben In January 2026 In Udaipur, Mumbai Reception...