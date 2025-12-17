Year Ender 2025: Chhaava, Sitaare Zameen Par, Dhurandhar; Hit Bollywood Films That Left A Mark At The Box Office

Chhaava / Sitaare Zameen Par / Dhurandhar |

2025 was not a great year for the Hindi film industry. Yes, some films broke records at the box office and became blockbusters. But we cannot ignore that many biggies also failed to make a mark at the box office. Now, as the year is coming to an end, let's look at the list of films that became a hit and left a mark at the ticket windows.

Chhaava

The first hit of the year was Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava. With a collection of Rs. 601.54 crore (Hindi & Telugu), Laxman Utekar's directorial is till now the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025.

Raid 2

Ajay Devgn had four releases this year: Azaad, Raid 2, Son Of Sardaar 2, De De Pyaar De 2. Out of these four films, only one became a hit at the box office, Raid 2. The movie's lifetime collection was Rs. 173.05 crore.

Sitaare Zameen Par

After a huge flop like Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan made a grand comeback this year with Sitaare Zameen Par, which did very well at the box office and became a hit with a collection of Rs. 167.30 crore.

Saiyaara

With Mohit Suri's Saiyaara in July, love stories became the audience's favourite genre this year. The Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda starrer minted Rs. 329.20 crore at the box office and became a blockbuster.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

If we look at the budget vs box office collection, then Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa starrer Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is undoubtedly one of the biggest hits of the year. Reportedly, made on a budget of Rs. 25-30 crore, the film collected Rs. 78.98 crore at the box office.

Dhurandhar

Our list ends with Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar. The film has till now collected Rs. 411 crore at the box office in 12 days, and it is expected to continue to rule at the box office and soon enter the Rs. 500 crore club. But let's wait and watch whether Dhurandhar will be able to beat Chhaava at the box office and become the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year.

Note: The list only includes films that were clean hits, and it doesn't include movies that were average grossers or semi-hits. Also, the films released from January 1, 2025, to December 12, 2025, have been considered in this list.