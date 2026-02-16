'Mujhe Abhi Bhi Iss Desh Mein Rehna Hai...': Taapsee Pannu Chooses Prime Minister Narendra Modi As Her Favourite Politician Over Rahul Gandhi - Watch Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Is Taapsee Pannu's Favourite Politician | Instagram

Taapsee Pannu is one actress who has always been vocal about her political views. She is currently busy with the promotions of her film Assi, which is slated to release on February 20, 2026. During an interview with TV9, when she was asked to choose her favourite politician between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi, the actress surprised everyone by choosing PM Modi.

He chose the Prime Minister and said, "Mujhe abhi bhi iss desh mein rehna hai (I still have to live in this country (sic)." Well, her answer has grabbed everyone's attention, and the clip from the video has gone viral on social media. Watch the video below...

Anchor: Who is your Favourite Politician - Modi or Rahul?



Tapsee Pannu: *Choses Modi* and says "I still want to live in this country"



This is Epic Trolling 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/NvNnUkbpS0 — Nehr_who? (@Nher_who) February 15, 2026

Netizens React To Taapsee Pannu's Video About PM Modi

Reacting to the video, a netizen tweeted, "This is not just an opinion, but it reflects the bitter reality of the current times (sic)." Another X user wrote, "Because she also believe it will become difficult to live in a country where Rahul is the PM (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "My respect increase for her 4x. That's what we call a braveheart. Ultimate troll (sic)."

Taapsee Pannu Chooses Smriti Irani As Her Favourite Female Politician

In the same interview, Taapsee was asked to choose her favourite female politician from Mamta Banerjee, Smriti Irani, Mayawati, and Priyanka Gandhi. She initially took Sushma Swaraj's name, but when asked to choose from the given options, the actress chose Smriti Irani.

Assi Reviews

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Assi is slated to release this coming Friday, but the makers had kept an early screening for the press. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3.5 stars and wrote, "Overall, Assi is a hard-hitting and disturbing film. It reminds us that even in 2026, one of the biggest issues in our country is women's safety. Assi does not entertain, but it gives you a reality check that hits hard."