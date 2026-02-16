 'I Am Rooting For You': Kangana Ranaut Praises Dhurandhar Actress Sara Arjun For Attending Maha Shivratri Celebration At Sadhguru's Isha Foundation
Kangana Ranaut on Monday took to Instagram to praise the Dhurandhar actress Sara Arjun as she attended the Maha Shivratri celebration at Sadhguru's Isha Foundation. Kangana shared the video of Sara and wrote, "Do well kid, I am rooting for you (sic)."

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 02:06 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut Praises Dhurandhar Actress Sara Arjun | Instagram

Dhurandhar actress Sara Arjun attended the Maha Shivratri celebration at Sadhguru's Isha Foundation. The foundation shared a couple of videos her in which he is seen dancing, and also talking about her experience of being at the celebration. Kangana Ranaut, on Monday, took to her Instagram story, to praise Sara, after seeing the young actress' spiritual side.

The Queen actress shared Sara's video on Instagram, and wrote, "Remarkable young woman, authentic and rooted, do well kid I am rooting for you (sic)." Check out the post below...

