'I Am Rooting For You': Kangana Ranaut Praises Dhurandhar Actress Sara Arjun For Attending Maha Shivratri Celebration At Sadhguru's Isha Foundation

Kangana Ranaut Praises Dhurandhar Actress Sara Arjun

Dhurandhar actress Sara Arjun attended the Maha Shivratri celebration at Sadhguru's Isha Foundation. The foundation shared a couple of videos her in which he is seen dancing, and also talking about her experience of being at the celebration. Kangana Ranaut, on Monday, took to her Instagram story, to praise Sara, after seeing the young actress' spiritual side.

The Queen actress shared Sara's video on Instagram, and wrote, "Remarkable young woman, authentic and rooted, do well kid I am rooting for you (sic)." Check out the post below...