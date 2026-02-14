Assi Review: Taapsee Pannu, Kani Kusruti, Anubhav Sinha's Film Is Hard-Hitting & DISTURBING

Assi Review | Instagram

Title: Assi

Director: Anubhav Sinha

Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Kani Kusruti

Where to watch: In theatres near you

Ratings: 3.5 stars

Assi Review: After Mulk and Thappad, Anubhav Sinha and Taapsee Pannu have teamed up for the third time for the film, Assi. The trailer of the movie had grabbed everyone's attention, as the film revolves around a very relevant issue that our country is facing, 'rapes'. So, is the film worth your time and money? Read on to know about it...

The film revolves around Parima (Kani Kusruti), a teacher who stays in Delhi with her husband Vinay (Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub) and son Dhruv (Advik Jaiswal). One night, while coming home from a party at school, five men abduct her in a car, rape her, and then throw her on the railway tracks. In the morning, a man spots her and takes her to the hospital. The rape accused are arrested, and the case goes into court. Raavi (Taapsee Pannu) is representing Parima in the court. So, will Parima get justice?

Assi is written by Anubhav Sinha and Gaurav Solanki, and Sinha has directed the movie. It is a fictional story, but it is something that we read and hear in the news, mostly every other day. Sinha has made a very realistic film. The first scene of the movie itself is so disturbing that you will understand how difficult it will be to watch the movie further.

The makers of the film have shown that every 20 minutes, a rape is reported in the country, and on the day Parima was raped, there were 80 rape complaints filed. During the movie, every 20 minutes, a slate comes on screen, and we are reminded that while we are in a theatre watching Assi, a rape has been reported outside.

Assi has scenes that will leave you disturbed. Even though it is not a horror film, some scenes will send a shiver down your spine. The movie showcases how the life of the rape survivor and her family changes after the incident. Some scenes are shown from her child's point of view, and they are heartbreaking. This is not a dramatic courtroom drama, but a very realistic film. As soon as the lawyers raise their voices, the judge quickly reminds them to maintain decorum.

While the film mainly concentrates on the rape case, there's a sub-plot about Chatri Man, which doesn't impress. Also, the pace is a bit slow.

Assi Review - Actors' Performances

Taapsee Pannu is back with a bang! The actress is simply fantastic as the lawyer fighting for justice. Her strong performance will surely grab your attention. However, it is Kani Kusruti, as Parima, who steals the show. Her performance is so natural that you will sympathise with her character, and her act will surely get tears in your eyes.

After Taapsee and Kani, it is child actor Advik Jaiswal who impresses us a lot with his performance. It is not an easy character, but the cute kid has performed very well.

Supporting actors like Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Satyajit Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, and Jatin Goswami are good in their respective roles.

Assi Review - Music

After Mardaani 3 and Tu Yaa Main, this is the third film in a row whose background score has turned out to be fantastic. Ranjit Barot's background music is very impressive in Assi.

Assi Review - FPJ Verdict

Overall, Assi is a hard-hitting and disturbing film. It reminds us that even in 2026, one of the biggest issues in our country is women's safety. Assi does not entertain, but it gives you a reality check that hits hard.