O'Romeo Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: After A Strictly Decent Start, Will Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri Starrer Show A Jump On Saturday?

O'Romeo Box Office Collection | YouTube

Vishal Bhardwaj's O'Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles, took an opening of Rs. 8.50 crore. It is not a bad amount, but a double-digit opening would have been better. Now, all eyes are on the weekend (Saturday and Sunday) collection.

As per early estimates, we can expect O'Romeo to collect around Rs. 10 crore on its second day, taking the total to around Rs. 18-19 crore. However, if during the evening and night shows, the footfalls are better than the collection can be more than Rs. 10 crore. However, for now, we can expect the film to collect around Rs. 30 crore during its first weekend.

O'Romeo is performing better than Shahid's last release, Deva. But, with a high budget, Vishal Bhardwaj's directorial needs to show a huge jump in the coming days.

O'Romeo Budget

The makers of O'Romeo have not yet officially announced the budget of the movie. However, reportedly, it is mounted on a budget of Rs. 120-150 crore. So, a weekend jump is important, and the film also needs to perform well at the box office in weekdays.

The film has a huge window to collect at the box office, as for the next few weeks, until Dhurandhar 2 releases, no big films are hitting the big screens, apart from a few small and mid-budget movies.

O'Romeo Review

O'Romeo has received mixed reviews of critics and the audience. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote, "While the first half is gripping and engaging, the second half turns slightly predictable and feels stretched, especially towards the climax. The runtime could have been shorter. Some scenes are quite gory, with visible bloodshed, which may not appeal to everyone. Overall, O’Romeo is a well-crafted crime drama with strong performances, memorable music, and solid action. It may not be extraordinary, but it certainly isn’t disappointing either."