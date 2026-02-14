O'Romeo Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri Starrer Takes A Decent Start, Collects ₹8.25 Crore

O'Romeo Box Office Collection | YouTube

Vishal Bhardwaj's O'Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, is one of the most-awaited films of the year. The movie received mixed reviews from the critics and the audience, and while it was expected that it would take a double-digit opening, O'Romeo has taken a decent start.

According to Sacnilk, the movie, on its first day, collected approximately Rs. 8.25 crore. It is surely not a bad amount, but a double-digit opening would have been better.

Highest Opening For Vishal Bhardwaj & Shahid Kapoor Combo

If we look at Vishal and Shahid's films, Kaminey collected Rs. 4.21 crore at the box office on its first day. Haider had taken an opening of Rs. 6.02 crore, and Rangoon, on its day one, had collected Rs. 5.10 crore. So, with O'Romeo, Vishal and Shahid have got their highest opening as a director-actor duo.

O'Romeo Budget

According to some reports, O'Romeo is mounted on a budget of Rs. 120-150 crore. So, the film surely needs to show a huge jump at the box office on Saturday and Sunday.



On Saturday, we can expect the movie to grow, as it is Valentine's Day. However, the jump has to be a bigger one.

O'Romeo Vs Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection

Well, O'Romeo didn't get a solo release; it clashed with Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor starrer Tu Yaa Main. The latter has taken a very low opening, and has collected just around Rs. 55 lakh. So, clearly, O'Romeo was the audience's first choice.

O'Romeo Review

The Free Press Journal review gave O'Romeo 3.5 stars and wrote, "While the first half is gripping and engaging, the second half turns slightly predictable and feels stretched, especially towards the climax. The runtime could have been shorter. Some scenes are quite gory, with visible bloodshed, which may not appeal to everyone. Overall, O’Romeo is a well-crafted crime drama with strong performances, memorable music, and solid action. It may not be extraordinary, but it certainly isn’t disappointing either."