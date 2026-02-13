 O'Romeo Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri Starrer Heading For A Strictly Decent Start
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentO'Romeo Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri Starrer Heading For A Strictly Decent Start

O'Romeo Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri Starrer Heading For A Strictly Decent Start

Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri starrer O'Romeo has hit the big screens today. The film has received mixed reviews from critics, so will the movie take a double-digit opening? Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 03:41 PM IST
article-image
O'Romeo Box Office Collection | YouTube

Vishal Bhardwaj's O'Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles, has hit the big screens. The film created a decent pre-release buzz because of the trailer and songs. However, the advance booking was not up to the mark. Well, looking at the current scenario of the film, we can expect O'Romeo to take a strictly decent start at the box office.

As per the early estimate, we can expect the movie to collect around Rs. 8-10 crore. However, if there are better footfalls during the evening and night shows, the collection can be more than Rs. 10 crore.

Well, one thing is for sure that O'Romeo will take a better opening than Shahid's last release Deva, which had collected Rs. 5.50 crore at the box office on day one.

Read Also
O'Romeo X Review: Shahid Kapoor & Triptii Dimri Impress, But Netizens Criticise 'Weak Script, Flop...
article-image

O'Romeo Budget

FPJ Shorts
O'Romeo Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri Starrer Heading For A Strictly Decent Start
O'Romeo Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri Starrer Heading For A Strictly Decent Start
India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Registration Process Ends Tomorrow At indiapostgdsonline.gov.in; Here's How To Apply
India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Registration Process Ends Tomorrow At indiapostgdsonline.gov.in; Here's How To Apply
Alkem Labs Q3 Profit Rises 1.9% To ₹653 Crore, Signs €180.7 Million Deal To Acquire Majority Stake In Occlutech
Alkem Labs Q3 Profit Rises 1.9% To ₹653 Crore, Signs €180.7 Million Deal To Acquire Majority Stake In Occlutech
Thane: MMRDA Coastal Road-1 Project Hits Key Engineering Milestone With 50% Foundation Completion
Thane: MMRDA Coastal Road-1 Project Hits Key Engineering Milestone With 50% Foundation Completion

While the makers have not yet announced the budget of the film officially, according to some reports, O'Romeo is made on a budget of Rs. 125-150 crore. So, an opening of Rs. 8-10 crore would be a strictly decent start for the film.

However, it is expected that during the weekend, the movie will show a jump at the box office, especially on Saturday, as it is Valentine's Day.

Read Also
O'Romeo Review: Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri Impress In Vishal Bhardwaj's Stylish Tale Of Love &...
article-image

O'Romeo Review

Vishal Bhardwaj's directorial has received mixed reviews from critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave O'Romeo 3.5 stars and wrote, "While the first half is gripping and engaging, the second half turns slightly predictable and feels stretched, especially towards the climax. The runtime could have been shorter. Some scenes are quite gory, with visible bloodshed, which may not appeal to everyone. Overall, O’Romeo is a well-crafted crime drama with strong performances, memorable music, and solid action. It may not be extraordinary, but it certainly isn’t disappointing either."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

O'Romeo Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri Starrer Heading For A...
O'Romeo Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri Starrer Heading For A...
'Dramatic' Karan Johar Reviews Shanaya Kapoor & Adarsh Gourav's Tu Yaa Main: 'Film Made Me Take...
'Dramatic' Karan Johar Reviews Shanaya Kapoor & Adarsh Gourav's Tu Yaa Main: 'Film Made Me Take...
'Shiva Ram Konidela & Anveera Devi Konidela': Grandfather Chiranjeevi Announces Names Of Ram...
'Shiva Ram Konidela & Anveera Devi Konidela': Grandfather Chiranjeevi Announces Names Of Ram...
'Wish The Film Had...': Renuka Shahane Shares Look From Anushka Sharma's Chakda 'Xpress, Expresses...
'Wish The Film Had...': Renuka Shahane Shares Look From Anushka Sharma's Chakda 'Xpress, Expresses...
Paathirathri On OTT: Everything You Need To Know About Soubin Shahir & Naya Nair's Latest Suspense...
Paathirathri On OTT: Everything You Need To Know About Soubin Shahir & Naya Nair's Latest Suspense...