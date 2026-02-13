O'Romeo Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri Starrer Heading For A Strictly Decent Start

O'Romeo Box Office Collection | YouTube

Vishal Bhardwaj's O'Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles, has hit the big screens. The film created a decent pre-release buzz because of the trailer and songs. However, the advance booking was not up to the mark. Well, looking at the current scenario of the film, we can expect O'Romeo to take a strictly decent start at the box office.

As per the early estimate, we can expect the movie to collect around Rs. 8-10 crore. However, if there are better footfalls during the evening and night shows, the collection can be more than Rs. 10 crore.

Well, one thing is for sure that O'Romeo will take a better opening than Shahid's last release Deva, which had collected Rs. 5.50 crore at the box office on day one.

O'Romeo Budget

While the makers have not yet announced the budget of the film officially, according to some reports, O'Romeo is made on a budget of Rs. 125-150 crore. So, an opening of Rs. 8-10 crore would be a strictly decent start for the film.

However, it is expected that during the weekend, the movie will show a jump at the box office, especially on Saturday, as it is Valentine's Day.

O'Romeo Review

Vishal Bhardwaj's directorial has received mixed reviews from critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave O'Romeo 3.5 stars and wrote, "While the first half is gripping and engaging, the second half turns slightly predictable and feels stretched, especially towards the climax. The runtime could have been shorter. Some scenes are quite gory, with visible bloodshed, which may not appeal to everyone. Overall, O’Romeo is a well-crafted crime drama with strong performances, memorable music, and solid action. It may not be extraordinary, but it certainly isn’t disappointing either."