O'Romeo Review: Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri Impress In Vishal Bhardwaj's Stylish Tale Of Love & Revenge

O'Romeo Review |

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Hussain Dalal and others

Director: Vishal Bhardwaj

Where to watch: In theatres

Rating: 3.5 stars

When Vishal Bhardwaj and Shahid Kapoor come together, expectations automatically rise. O’Romeo marks their fourth collaboration, and once again, the duo proves why they are considered one of the most exciting actor-director pairs in Bollywood. Known for delivering intense and layered stories in the past, they return with a gripping crime drama set in the dark lanes of 1990s Mumbai. Inspired by Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, the film blends crime, romance, and revenge into a commercial yet emotional narrative.

Shahid plays Ustara, a feared gangster who secretly dreams of leaving the underworld behind and starting a peaceful life in 1990s. However, fate has other plans. Just when he begins to hope for a new beginning, trouble pulls him back into the world he wants to escape. Enter Afsha, played by Triptii, a helpless woman who has lost everything. With no hope left, she approaches Ustara and gives him a supari to kill four men. From here, the story unfolds into a tale of love, betrayal, and revenge.

The film opens with a bang. Shahid’s entry scene is massy and stylish, with a theatre fight sequence playing out to the iconic track Dhak Dhak Karne Laga in the background. The action is sharp and well-choreographed, and Shahid commands the screen with confidence. The first half establishes Ustara not just as a ruthless gangster, but also as a man with emotions and vulnerability - hence the title O’Romeo. It explores the softer, romantic side of a man trapped in violence.

O'Romeo Review: Actors' performances

Shahid delivers a powerful performance, balancing intensity with emotions. He makes Ustara both intimidating and heartbreakingly human. This is one of his best performances so far. Triptii shines as Afsha, bringing grace and quiet strength to her role. Their chemistry works well. Supporting actors, including Nana Patekar, are impressive and add gravitas to the story. Avinash Tiwary as the villain Jalal is decent, though his character could have been more menacing. No supporting actor feels out of place.

O'Romeo Review: Music

Music is one of the film’s biggest strengths. Composed by Vishal Bhardwaj with lyrics by Gulzar, the songs truly create magic. The soundtrack stays with you even after the film ends. Dance numbers like Aashikon Ki Colony and Paan Ki Dukaan add vibrant energy and will make you want to shake a leg.

Another strong point of the film is its dialogues. Some of them are absolutely whistle-worthy.

O'Romeo Review: FPJ Verdict

While the first half is gripping and engaging, the second half turns slightly predictable and feels stretched, especially towards the climax. The runtime could have been shorter. Some scenes are quite gory, with visible bloodshed, which may not appeal to everyone.

Overall, O’Romeo is a well-crafted crime drama with strong performances, memorable music, and solid action. It may not be extraordinary, but it certainly isn’t disappointing either.