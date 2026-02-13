 'Shiva Ram Konidela & Anveera Devi Konidela': Grandfather Chiranjeevi Announces Names Of Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's Twins
Telugu star Chiranjeevi on Friday took to X (Twitter) to announce the names of his twin grandchildren. He tweeted that they have named the kids Shiva Ram Konidela & Anveera Devi Konidela. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 02:53 PM IST
article-image
Chiranjeevi Announces Names Of Grandchildren | X (Twitter)

Actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni were blessed with twins, a boy and a girl, on January 31, 2026. On Friday, grandfather Chiranjeevi took to X (Twitter) to announce the names of his grandchildren. They have named the kids Shiva Ram Konidela and Anveera Devi Konidela.

He tweeted, "With boundless joy and divine grace ✨🙏🏻 We are delighted to announce the beautiful names of our two little blessings ❤️ '𝑺𝒉𝒊𝒗𝒂 𝑹𝒂𝒎 𝑲𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒅𝒆𝒍𝒂' & '𝑨𝒏𝒗𝒆𝒆𝒓𝒂 𝑫𝒆𝒗𝒊 𝑲𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒅𝒆𝒍𝒂' (sic)."

article-image

Chiranjeevi Explains The Meaning Of The Names

The actor further explained the meaning of both the names and wrote, "Shiva Ram is a profound confluence of two eternal ideals. 'Shiva' is inspired by Shiva Shankara Vara Prasad, reflecting inner strength, spiritual depth and stillness. 'Ram' from Ram Charan embodies righteousness, compassion and moral courage. Together, the name signifies the harmony between inner power and responsible action."

He further wrote, "Anveera Devi is a rare and powerful expression of the Divine Feminine. Anveera represents fearlessness, resilience and divine protection, inspired by the blessings of Kanaka Durga Devi. A name that reflects grace, courage and unwavering strength. We seek your blessings for Shiva Ram and Anveera Devi as they begin their beautiful journey of life. With love and gratitude (sic)."

article-image

Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's Kids

Ram and Upasana were blessed with a baby girl in 2023 whom they named Klin Kaara. After three years, the couple were now blessed with twins, Shiva Rama and Anveera Devi.

Ram Charan Upcoming Movies

On the work front, Ram will next be seen in Peddi, which is slated to release on April 30, 2026. The movie is directed by Buchi Babu Sana, and also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyenndu.

While it is a Telugu film, Peddi will be dubbed and released in other languages, including Hindi. The first look of the movie had grabbed everyone's attention.

