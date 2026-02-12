The Astrologer Who Advised Ram Charan & Upasana Kamineni On Their Twins' Birth! Meet Mahesh Bang, The Industry's Go-To Astrologer |

Whether it is deciding auspicious film muhurats, release dates or selecting baby names, Mahesh Bang is the trusted name celebrities turn to for life’s most crucial choices.

Mahesh Bang is an astrologer whose insights have guided industry leaders, shaped careers, and brought clarity to some of the most influential names in the entertainment industry. With a growing reputation built on trust and accuracy, he remains one of the most respected astrological advisors among India’s leading celebrities and politicians.

Not many know that he played a pivotal role in giving astrological counsel to Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni through the delivery of their twins. His long-standing association with the family has seen him guide them through key personal moments as well as significant professional junctures. The couple gave birth to the twins on 31st January, 2026.

In a video shared by Upasana Kamineni on Instagram, featuring Mahesh Bang, he explained that the birth time of the twins was selected thoughtfully. In the video, Mr Bang said, “I found one date and time that is 31st January, 11:30 PM onwards.”

Reflecting on his experience of working with Ram Charan and Upasana during the birth of their twins recently, Mr Mahesh Bang said, “Advising Ram Charan and Upasana during the birth of their twins was a powerful reminder of the responsibility that comes with my work. My role was to guide them with clarity and suggest the most favourable timing for the birth of the twins, and I am grateful that everything unfolded smoothly. Moments like these underscore my belief that astrology, when approached with trust, can offer reassurance and calm during life’s most special milestones.”

Over the years, Mahesh Bang has worked closely with celebrities such as Rajkummar Rao, Shilpa Shetty, Manish Malhotra, Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal and more, with his guidance often sought at defining moments in their careers. His counselling, delivered with precision, is widely seen as instrumental in helping celebrities make decisions that have shaped their professional trajectories. Today, Mahesh Bang stands as a powerful presence behind the scenes of the industry, trusted by its most influential names for his decisions, consistency, and depth of insight.