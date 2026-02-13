'Wait...Jaya Bachchan Smiled?': Nostalgic AI Video Of Sholay Actors Taking Selfie With Younger Selves Goes Viral - Watch

An AI-crafted tribute to Sholay has taken social media by storm, reimagining the film’s legendary cast and creators meeting their younger selves on the original sets. The nostalgic video blends scenes from the 1975 blockbuster with present-day versions of its stars, creating emotional and imaginative cross-generational moments that fans cannot stop talking about.

AI reimagines the world of Sholay

Widely regarded as one of Indian cinema’s greatest films, Sholay continues to enjoy cult status decades after its release. Directed by Ramesh Sippy, the action-drama featured an ensemble cast whose characters became iconic in pop culture.

The new AI-generated clip recreates unforgettable scenes while introducing a creative twist, the actors and writers come face-to-face with their younger selves from the time of filming.

Gabbar, thakur and other memorable encounters

One of the most talked-about sequences shows Amjad Khan in his menacing Gabbar Singh avatar walking up to an older version of himself and casually clicking a selfie. Another striking moment features Sanjeev Kumar, who portrayed Thakur, posing with his younger counterpart in a symbolic meeting across time.

The video also highlights Asrani, beloved for his comic turn as the jailer, sharing a lighthearted selfie with his on-screen persona. Meanwhile, legendary screenwriters Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar are depicted greeting their younger selves on the recreated set, a nod to the writing duo whose storytelling shaped the film’s enduring appeal.

Basanti, Jai, Veeru and Radha reunited

Among the most heartwarming visuals is Hema Malini meeting her lively character Basanti, sharing a warm smile in a selfie moment that delighted fans.

The clip also imagines Dharmendra reconnecting with Veeru, while Jaya Bachchan, who played Radha, is shown smiling alongside her younger self, a detail that sparked playful reactions online. Similarly, Amitabh Bachchan appears opposite his iconic Jai persona, creating a powerful visual bridge between past and present.

Social media reacts

The video was shared on X by a user named AP with a caption praising the creative use of artificial intelligence. Soon after, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma amplified it further, remarking that AI was “two hundred much,” a playful exaggeration reflecting his amazement.

Online reactions ranged from humorous to emotional. Some users joked about the AI making Jaya Bachchan smile, while others described the clip as a touching tribute that brought back memories of a golden era of Hindi cinema. Many viewers felt the video captured something deeply relatable, the universal wish to revisit the past and meet one’s younger self.