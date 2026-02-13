 'Wish The Film Had...': Renuka Shahane Shares Look From Anushka Sharma's Chakda 'Xpress, Expresses Disappointment
Anushka Sharma's Chakda 'Xpress, based on cricketer Jhulan Goswami's life, was touted as her big acting comeback. Directed by Prosit Roy, the Netflix film was announced four years ago, but there’s been no update on its release. Amid this, Renuka Shahane shared her look, saying, "Loved my look in Chakda Xpress!!! Loved working with @prositroy and the Chakda team. Wish the film had streamed."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 02:50 PM IST
Renuka Shahane's look from Chakda 'Xpress

Actress Anushka Sharma's upcoming film Chakda 'Xpress, based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, was touted as Sharma's big acting comeback. Directed by Prosit Roy, the film was announced four years ago, following her last appearance in Zero (2018) alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. When the film was announced on Netflix, it generated massive buzz, but since then, there has been radio silence, leaving fans confused about whether it will ever release.

Renuka Shahane Shares Look From Chakda 'Xpress

While there has been no official update on the release, actress Renuka Shahane recently shared her look from the film, expressing disappointment over its prolonged delay.

Taking to her Instagram story on Friday, she wrote, "Loved my look in Chakda Xpress!!! Loved working with @prositroy and the Chakda team. Wish the film had streamed."

'Wish The Film Had...': Renuka Shahane Shares Look From Anushka Sharma's Chakda 'Xpress, Expresses Disappointment
Check it out:

Renuka Shahane's look from Chakda Xpress

Renuka Shahane's look from Chakda Xpress | Photo Via Instagram story/@renukash710

In 2025, actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya, who plays a significant role in the film, shared an update about its release, admitting that even he is confused about the date. Speaking to News 18, he expressed his excitement, calling it a 'beautiful film,' and revealed that he had seen it at director Prosit Roy's house. Although the film wasn’t fully completed, it completely blew him away.

Dibyendu Calls Chakda Express Anushka Sharma's Best Performance

Further, the actor praised Anushka's performance, calling it her 'best performance to date.' He added, "I don’t know. I would’ve told you if I had any updates. But Clean Slate is on one side, and Netflix is on the other. What’s going on between them, I have no clue."

Chakda Xpress is backed by her brother Karnesh Ssharma’s production house, Clean Slate Filmz. The film was wrapped in 2022 but never saw a release.

