 The Last Thing He Told Me Season 2: When & Where To Watch Mystery Thriller Series Based On The Novel Of The Same
The Last Thing He Told Me centres on Hannah, whose spouse Owen vanishes during a fraud scandal, leaving merely a note to "protect" his daughter, Bailey, who is a teenager. Hannah and her estranged stepdaughter must collaborate to reveal Owen's real identity and history in Texas, finding out he had been evading a perilous crime family.

Updated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 04:44 PM IST
The Last Thing He Told Me has returned with a gripping second season, continuing the mystery that kept audiences hooked. Based on the bestselling novel by Laura Dave, the thriller series first premiered on Apple TV+ and quickly gained attention for its suspenseful storytelling and emotional depth.

Season 1 followed Hannah Hall, played by Jennifer Garner, whose life is turned upside down when her husband Owen mysteriously disappears, leaving behind a note asking her to “protect her.” As Hannah forms an uneasy alliance with her teenage stepdaughter Bailey, secrets unravel, and shocking truths come to light. The show is based on the 2021 novel The Last Thing He Told Me, which became a massive hit among readers worldwide.

The Last Thing He Told Me Season 2: Streaming details

The Last Thing He Told Me Season 2 is set to be released on Apple TV+, starting from February 20, 2026. The streaming platform shared the trailer of the series and wrote, "It's hard to move forward when you're looking over your shoulder. Jennifer Garner stars in Season 2 of #TheLastThingHeToldMe — February 20."

Storyline

Cast and characters

The film features Jennifer Garner as Hannah Hall, Angourie Rice as Bailey Michael, Aisha Tyler as Jules Nichols, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Owen Michaels, John Harlan Kim as Bobby Park, David Morse as Nicholas Bell, and Augusto Aguilera as Grady Bradford, among others.

