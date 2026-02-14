'With You, Love Feels Simple': Arbaz Patel Pens A Heartfelt Valentine's Day Note For Girlfriend Nikki Tamboli

Arbaz Patel Pens A Heartfelt Valentine's Day Note For Girlfriend Nikki Tamboli |

It’s Valentine's Day, and love is truly in the air. Nikki Tamboli’s boyfriend, Arbaz Patel, once proposed to her inside The 50 house, and now he’s making the day even more special. To celebrate the occasion, Arbaz shared a heartfelt message for his ladylove, Nikki Tamboli, writing "I love you so much" as he tagged her in his post. Take a look below at the sweet note he shared for his better half.

Arbaz Patel Pens Down A Heartfelt Note For GF Nikki Tamboli

Arbaz re-posted the clip of him proposing to Nikki in The 50. He then wrote in his story while addressing to Nikki, "You're not just my Valentine... you're my comfort, my happiness, and my favorite part of every day." Arbaz added, "With you, love feels simple and safe. And that's all I ever wanted (sic)."

Nikki reshared the post on her Instagram story with the caption, "Love you to the moon and beyond...no return ticket."

Nikki Tamboli |

In the latest episode of The 50, Arbaz proposed to Nikki saying that he was impressed on the Colors show and therefore took the opportunity to officially propose to Nikki. He then confessed his love and kissed Nikki's hand while going down on one knee. As both shared this heartfelt moment, Nikki recalled how her father never approved of their relationship because of the different religion.

She said, "My father is not accepting it and I have gone against my father. Kyunki meri maa ne mujhe sikhaya hai that you should not sacrifice your love for anyone." Arbaz Patel is originally Arbaz Shaikh and comes from Islamic family.

Sharing the proposal video on her social media, Nikki Tamboli wrote, "Life didn't slow down… but in that one moment, my heart did." She clarified that the proposal was neither scripted nor strategic, but completely genuine. Nikki added that with Arbaz Patel by her side, love doesn't have to be loud, it feels steady and secure. She also expressed gratitude for having a partner like him in her life.