 Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Adarsh Gourav-Shanaya Kapoor Starrer Heading For A Good Jump?
After a low opening, it is expected that Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor starrer Tu Yaa Main might get a decent jump at the box office on its second day. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 04:49 PM IST
Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection | YouTube

Despite getting majorly positive reviews, Bejoy Nambiar's Tu Yaa Main, starring Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor, took a low opening at the box office. It collected Rs. 60 lakh on its first day. However, we can expect the movie to show a good jump at the box office on its day two.

As per early estimates, the film on its second day, Saturday, might collect around Rs. 80 lakh to 1 crore, which will surely be a good jump. But, then the film clearly needs to show another jump on Sunday, and collect a good amount on weekdays as well. For now, we can expect that by the end of its first weekend, Tu Yaa Main might collect around Rs. 3 crore.

Well, the film is clearly collecting a better amount than Shanaya's debut film, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, which was released last year.

Tu Yaa Main Budget

According to reports, Tu Yaa Main is made on a budget of Rs. 20 crore. If the film shows a good jump during the weekend, and continues to collect well at the box office during weekdays, then maybe there are chances that it might become a hit. So, let's wait and watch!

Tu Yaa Main Review

Tu Yaa Main has recieived majorly positive reviews from critics and the audience. Adarsh and Shanaya's performance s being loved by one and all.

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3.5 stars and wrote, "Overall, Tu Yaa Main is a survival thriller filled with many edge-of-the-seat moments. The performances are very good, the music is fantastic, and even if you have watched The Pool, this film will give you a totally different experience. In fact, it is better than the original. So, you should watch it!"

Tu Yaa Main is also affected by the clash with O'Romeo. Despite getting better reviews, the collection of the former is much less than the latter.

