 Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: Court Asks Actor To Pay ₹1.50 Crore Till 3 PM To Get Bail
Delhi High Court on Monday informed actor Rajpal Yadav's lawyer to pay Rs. 1.50 crore in the name of the respondent by 3 pm to get the interim bail. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 02:28 PM IST
Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case | Instagram

On February 5, 2026, actor Rajpal Yadav surrendered in cheque-bounce case following a court order. He is currently in Delhi's Tihar jail, and on Monday, his bail hearing took place. The Delhi High Court asked the lawyer of the actor to pay Rs. 1.50 crore in the name of the respondent by 3 pm to get the interim bail. If the amount is paid, the actor will get an interim bail, or the next hearing of the case will take place on Tuesday morning.

Bollywood Comes Together For Rajpal Yadav

After Rajpal surrendered, many Bollywood celebrities came forward to support him. Reportedly, actors like Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, and others reached out to the actor's wife to support financial help.

Sonu Sood Supports Rajpal Yadav

Sonu was the first one to tweet about Yadav, and reveal that he will support him by casting him in his movie. On Monday also, Sonu tweeted, "Today is an important day for our brother Rajpal Yadav bhai. Praying that things move in the right direction and he gets the relief he deserves. He’s a rare talent and a wonderful soul. Let’s not let the momentum die, we stand with him and will keep going till things are right. 🙏 (sic)."

Rajpal Yadav's Emotional Statement

Before surrendering, Rajpal had spoken to senior journalist Subhash K Jha and claimed that there are no friends in the industry, and he is all alone.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Yadav had said, "Sir, what should I do? I don't have any money. I don't see any other solution." When he was asked if he asked for help from his friends in the industry, Yadav said, "Sir, yahan hum sab akele hain (sir, we are alone here). There are no friends. I have to deal with this crisis on my own."

