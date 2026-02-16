Shabana Azmi Shares Throwback Video Of Balancing Glass On Head, Says She Did It Before Bobby Deol's Jamal Kudu Went Viral

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, and in the process, sparked a fun comparison with one of last year’s most viral film moments. Azmi recently shared a throwback video from 2018 and revealed that she had performed the now-famous glass-balancing dance years before it became a trend.

On Monday (February 16), Azmi shared the clip on Instagram which shows her at a wedding function, elegantly dressed in a pastel saree paired with traditional jewellery. In the clip, she is seen effortlessly balancing a glass on her head while dancing with ease and confidence, smiling warmly and engaging with guests around her.

Along with the video, the caption read, “A staple dance that #Parna Patkar started and I have followed - long before Bobby Deol did his dance that went viral.”

Reacting to her video, a fan wrote in the comments section, "I knew it that women in India have been balancing water pots and dancing since a long time and definitely a glass is nothing for them and here you go ma’am… showing we had fun long before men went viral for having fun. Love you."

Another commented, "Treaty watch."

"You are absolutely superb," read another comment.

Azmi's video grabbed attention, especially because many fans immediately linked it to Bobby Deol’s much-talked-about entry sequence in Animal. In the film, Bobby’s character makes a dramatic appearance while dancing to the song Jamal Kudu, balancing a glass on his head in a high-energy sequence.

The intense styling and his powerful screen presence turned the moment into an instant hit on social media when Animal released.

Clips of the Jamal Kudu sequence were shared online, inspiring countless reels, memes and fan recreations. The song itself saw a surge in popularity, becoming closely associated with Bobby’s striking on-screen moment.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Azmi was last seen in the crime drama series Dabba Cartel which released on Netflix in February 2025. Her last film was Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher's Ghoomer.

The veteran star will next be seen in Aamir Khan's Lahore 1947 which stars Sunny Deol in the lead role.