O'Romeo, Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Will Both Movies Pass The Monday Test?

Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri starrer O'Romeo, and Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav starrer Tu Yaa Main clash at the box office. Both movies were released on February 13, and the former won the clash by collecting a much larger amount during the weekend.

O'Romeo Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction

O'Romeo, during its first weekend, collected Rs. 30.15 crore. After a strictly decent opening, the film showed a jump on Saturday, but on Sunday, mostly due to the India vs Pakistan match, the movie showed a drop.

Now, all eyes are on Monday's collection. The film is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 120-150 crore. So, it surely needs to collect a good amount on its fourth day, and later continue to be steady at the box office during weekdays.

As per early estimates, we can expect O'Romeo to collect around Rs. 4-5 crore on its fourth day, which is surely not a great number. But, if there are better footfalls in the evening and night shows, the collection can be more than Rs. 5 crore.

Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction

Tu Yaa Main took a very low opening at the box office. But on Saturday, it showed an exceptional jump. However, just like O'Romeo, on Sunday, maybe due to the India vs Pakistan match, the Bejoy Nambiar directorial dropped.

In three days, it collected Rs. 2.85 crore. Now, as per early estimates, on its fourth day, the movie might collect around Rs. 30-40 lakh. However, if the footfalls are better in the evening and night shows, the collection can be more than Rs. 40 lakh.

According to the report, Tu Yaa Main is made on a budget of Rs. 20 crore. So, it looks difficult for the film to even surpass its budget at the box office.