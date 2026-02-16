 O'Romeo, Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Will Both Movies Pass The Monday Test?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentO'Romeo, Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Will Both Movies Pass The Monday Test?

O'Romeo, Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Will Both Movies Pass The Monday Test?

Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri starrer O'Romeo, and Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav starrer Tu Yaa Main, both films had a very average weekend at the box office. So, will both movies pass the Monday test? Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 04:14 PM IST
article-image
O'Romeo, Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection | Instagram

Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri starrer O'Romeo, and Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav starrer Tu Yaa Main clash at the box office. Both movies were released on February 13, and the former won the clash by collecting a much larger amount during the weekend.

O'Romeo Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction

O'Romeo, during its first weekend, collected Rs. 30.15 crore. After a strictly decent opening, the film showed a jump on Saturday, but on Sunday, mostly due to the India vs Pakistan match, the movie showed a drop.

Now, all eyes are on Monday's collection. The film is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 120-150 crore. So, it surely needs to collect a good amount on its fourth day, and later continue to be steady at the box office during weekdays.

FPJ Shorts
Girona FC vs FC Barcelona Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Blockbuster La Liga Encounter In India
Girona FC vs FC Barcelona Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Blockbuster La Liga Encounter In India
India AI Summit A 'Mahakumbh' For Innovation: Union Minister Jitin Prasada
India AI Summit A 'Mahakumbh' For Innovation: Union Minister Jitin Prasada
Malegaon Tipu Sultan Portrait Row: SP MLA Abu Azmi Defends Display, As BJP & Others Protest
Malegaon Tipu Sultan Portrait Row: SP MLA Abu Azmi Defends Display, As BJP & Others Protest
Happy Birthday Kim Soo-Hyun: Netizens Demand Justice For Kim Sae-Ron As 'Queen Of Tears' Actor's Fan Union Donates 100M Won
Happy Birthday Kim Soo-Hyun: Netizens Demand Justice For Kim Sae-Ron As 'Queen Of Tears' Actor's Fan Union Donates 100M Won
Read Also
O'Romeo Box Office Collection Day 3: Ind Vs Pak Match Affects Shahid-Triptii Starrer; Movie Drops,...
article-image

As per early estimates, we can expect O'Romeo to collect around Rs. 4-5 crore on its fourth day, which is surely not a great number. But, if there are better footfalls in the evening and night shows, the collection can be more than Rs. 5 crore.

Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction

Tu Yaa Main took a very low opening at the box office. But on Saturday, it showed an exceptional jump. However, just like O'Romeo, on Sunday, maybe due to the India vs Pakistan match, the Bejoy Nambiar directorial dropped.

In three days, it collected Rs. 2.85 crore. Now, as per early estimates, on its fourth day, the movie might collect around Rs. 30-40 lakh. However, if the footfalls are better in the evening and night shows, the collection can be more than Rs. 40 lakh.

Read Also
Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection Day 3: After A Fantastic Jump On Saturday, Movie Drops On Sunday;...
article-image

According to the report, Tu Yaa Main is made on a budget of Rs. 20 crore. So, it looks difficult for the film to even surpass its budget at the box office.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Happy Birthday Kim Soo-Hyun: Netizens Demand Justice For Kim Sae-Ron As 'Queen Of Tears' Actor's Fan...
Happy Birthday Kim Soo-Hyun: Netizens Demand Justice For Kim Sae-Ron As 'Queen Of Tears' Actor's Fan...
Shabana Azmi Shares Throwback Video Of Balancing Glass On Head, Says She Did It Before Bobby Deol's...
Shabana Azmi Shares Throwback Video Of Balancing Glass On Head, Says She Did It Before Bobby Deol's...
'Please Come To Mumbai': Mumbaikars Disappointed As Kanye West Skip City, Announces First India...
'Please Come To Mumbai': Mumbaikars Disappointed As Kanye West Skip City, Announces First India...
Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Another Suspect From Agra; Total Now 12
Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Another Suspect From Agra; Total Now 12
O'Romeo, Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Will Both Movies Pass The Monday Test?
O'Romeo, Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Will Both Movies Pass The Monday Test?