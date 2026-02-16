Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection Day 3: After A Fantastic Jump On Saturday, Movie Drops On Sunday; Collects ₹75 Lakh

Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection | YouTube

Bejoy Nambiar's Tu Yaa Main took a very low opening at the box office and collected Rs. 60 lakh on its first day. But, because of the positive reviews and a very good word of mouth, the movie showed a fantastic jump at the box office on its second day, and collected Rs. 1.45 crore on Saturday. However, on Sunday, the movie dropped again.

According to Sacnilk, the film collected approximately Rs. 75 lakh on its third day, taking the total to Rs. 2.80 crore. Of course, just like O'Romeo, even Tu Yaa Main was affected by the India vs Pakistan cricket match, as the footfalls in the late evening and night show would have been low.

Tu Yaa Main Budget

While the makers have not yet officially announced the budget of the film, reportedly Tu Yaa Main is made on a budget of Rs. 20 crore. It is a mid-budget film, and despite getting such great reviews, the collection is not up to the mark.

However, it all depends on Monday's collection. If Tu Yaa Main collects an amount close to what it minted on its first day, then it will pass the Monday test. But it surely needs to be stable on weekdays.

Tu Yaa Main is also affected by the clash with O'Romeo. If the Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav starrer had got a solo release, it would have definitely performed better.

Tu Yaa Main Review

Tu Yaa Main has received majorly positive reviews. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3.5 stars and wrote, "Overall, Tu Yaa Main is a survival thriller filled with many edge-of-the-seat moments. The performances are very good, the music is fantastic, and even if you have watched The Pool, this film will give you a totally different experience. In fact, it is better than the original. So, you should watch it!"