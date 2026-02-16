 Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection Day 3: After A Fantastic Jump On Saturday, Movie Drops On Sunday; Collects ₹75 Lakh
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentTu Yaa Main Box Office Collection Day 3: After A Fantastic Jump On Saturday, Movie Drops On Sunday; Collects ₹75 Lakh

Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection Day 3: After A Fantastic Jump On Saturday, Movie Drops On Sunday; Collects ₹75 Lakh

Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav starrer Tu Yaa Main showed a fantastic jump at the box office on Saturday, but on Sunday, it dropped and collected around Rs. 75 lakh. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 09:49 AM IST
article-image
Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection | YouTube

Bejoy Nambiar's Tu Yaa Main took a very low opening at the box office and collected Rs. 60 lakh on its first day. But, because of the positive reviews and a very good word of mouth, the movie showed a fantastic jump at the box office on its second day, and collected Rs. 1.45 crore on Saturday. However, on Sunday, the movie dropped again.

According to Sacnilk, the film collected approximately Rs. 75 lakh on its third day, taking the total to Rs. 2.80 crore. Of course, just like O'Romeo, even Tu Yaa Main was affected by the India vs Pakistan cricket match, as the footfalls in the late evening and night show would have been low.

Tu Yaa Main Budget

While the makers have not yet officially announced the budget of the film, reportedly Tu Yaa Main is made on a budget of Rs. 20 crore. It is a mid-budget film, and despite getting such great reviews, the collection is not up to the mark.

FPJ Shorts
Microsoft Founder Bill Gates Arrives In Amravati; Internet Abuzz With Mixed Reactions
Microsoft Founder Bill Gates Arrives In Amravati; Internet Abuzz With Mixed Reactions
Monica Bellucci Follows Mediterranean Lifestyle To Stay Fit At 61: Italian Actor Prefers 'Wine & Pasta' Over Strict Diet
Monica Bellucci Follows Mediterranean Lifestyle To Stay Fit At 61: Italian Actor Prefers 'Wine & Pasta' Over Strict Diet
Mumbai Traffic Update: Restrictions Announced In SoBo On Feb 17 For India-France Year Of Innovation Event At Gateway Of India, PM Modi & French President Macron To Attend
Mumbai Traffic Update: Restrictions Announced In SoBo On Feb 17 For India-France Year Of Innovation Event At Gateway Of India, PM Modi & French President Macron To Attend
Mumbai Weather Update February 16, 2026: Smog Returns As AQI Largely Stays In ‘Poor’ Category; Chembur Remains Worst Hit
Mumbai Weather Update February 16, 2026: Smog Returns As AQI Largely Stays In ‘Poor’ Category; Chembur Remains Worst Hit
Read Also
Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection Day 2: Shanaya Kapoor & Adarsh Gourav's Survival Thriller Sees...
article-image

However, it all depends on Monday's collection. If Tu Yaa Main collects an amount close to what it minted on its first day, then it will pass the Monday test. But it surely needs to be stable on weekdays.

Tu Yaa Main is also affected by the clash with O'Romeo. If the Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav starrer had got a solo release, it would have definitely performed better.

Read Also
Tu Yaa Main Review: Adarsh Gourav & Shanaya Kapoor Nail It In This Bejoy Nambiar's Edge-Of-The-Seat...
article-image

Tu Yaa Main Review

Tu Yaa Main has received majorly positive reviews. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3.5 stars and wrote, "Overall, Tu Yaa Main is a survival thriller filled with many edge-of-the-seat moments. The performances are very good, the music is fantastic, and even if you have watched The Pool, this film will give you a totally different experience. In fact, it is better than the original. So, you should watch it!"

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

O'Romeo Box Office Collection Day 3: Ind Vs Pak Match Affects Shahid-Triptii Starrer; Movie Drops,...
O'Romeo Box Office Collection Day 3: Ind Vs Pak Match Affects Shahid-Triptii Starrer; Movie Drops,...
Ind Vs Pak ICC T20 World Cup: Ajay Devgn, Smriti Irani, Ayushmann Khurrana Bollywood & TV Celebrate...
Ind Vs Pak ICC T20 World Cup: Ajay Devgn, Smriti Irani, Ayushmann Khurrana Bollywood & TV Celebrate...
'You Killed It': Payal Gaming Calls Ishan Kishan 'Man Of The Match' As India Beats Pakistan At T20...
'You Killed It': Payal Gaming Calls Ishan Kishan 'Man Of The Match' As India Beats Pakistan At T20...
'There Was A Sense Of Responsibility': Mardaani 3 Actor Prajesh Kashyap On Pressure Of Being...
'There Was A Sense Of Responsibility': Mardaani 3 Actor Prajesh Kashyap On Pressure Of Being...
Hrithik Roshan Reacts To Mumbai Metro Pillar Collapse In Mulund, Calls For 'Stricter' Safety...
Hrithik Roshan Reacts To Mumbai Metro Pillar Collapse In Mulund, Calls For 'Stricter' Safety...