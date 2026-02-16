O'Romeo Box Office Collection Day 3: Ind Vs Pak Match Affects Shahid-Triptii Starrer; Movie Drops, Collects ₹9 Crore

O'Romeo Box Office Collection | YouTube

Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri starrer O'Romeo took a strictly decent start at the box office and collected Rs. 8.50 crore on its first day. The movie received mixed reviews from the critics, but showed a good jump on its second day and collected Rs. 12.65 crore.

While it was expected that the movie might stay steady at the box office on Sunday, it showed a drop, and according to Sacnilk, it collected approximately Rs. 9 crore on its third day, taking the total to Rs. 30.15 crore.

Well, the third-day drop is surely because of the India vs Pakistan cricket match, as the footfalls in the late evening and night shows would have been less. However, now all eyes are on Monday. While of course, it is expected that there will be a drop, let's wait and watch how much the film will collect on its fourth day.

O'Romeo Budget

According to reports, O'Romeo is made on a budget of Rs. 120-150 crore. So, the film surely needs to maintain well on weekdays to collect a decent amount by the end of its first week.

The positive factor for Vishal Bhardwaj's directorial is that there are no big releases in the coming weeks, until Dhurandhar 2 hits the big screens. So, the film has a huge window to collect at the box office.

O'Romeo Reviews

O'Romeo has received mixed reviews from the critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote, "While the first half is gripping and engaging, the second half turns slightly predictable and feels stretched, especially towards the climax. The runtime could have been shorter. Some scenes are quite gory, with visible bloodshed, which may not appeal to everyone. Overall, O’Romeo is a well-crafted crime drama with strong performances, memorable music, and solid action. It may not be extraordinary, but it certainly isn’t disappointing either."