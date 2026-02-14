'There Was A Sense Of Responsibility': Mardaani 3 Actor Prajesh Kashyap On Pressure Of Being Compared To Tahir Raj Bhasin & Vishal Jethwa | FPJ Exclusive

Actor Prajesh Kashyap played the role of the antagonist in Mardaani 3. His performance grabbed everyone's attention in the Rani Mukerji starrer. The Free Press Journal recently interacted with Prajesh, and spoke to him about the response he has received for his performance, experience of working with Rani and more...



What response are you getting for a performance in Mardani 3?

I'm getting a lot of love, a lot of hate-filled love or love-filled hate. I don't know what bracket to put it in, but people are saying things like, 'We love to hate you'. It's really overwhelming. People from all over the world are writing to me, and they are being so expressive about what they thought of the character and the way they understood the character. It's absolutely amazing when your work reaches people, and they are able to interpret it and speak about it in such beautiful and articulate ways.

How was your experience of working with Rani Mukerji? Were you nervous while sharing screen space with her?

I was, of course, very nervous, and I knew that I was getting the opportunity to work with a legend of Indian cinema. So I had to prepare myself. I had to work very hard. I had to be fully ready to do what was expected and demanded of me. And at the same time, I have faith in my ability and my confidence as an actor. It was an absolute delight to work with her. It was an experience where I had to pinch myself constantly and be like, 'this is happening', 'this is real'. She's such a joy to work with. There is so much to learn from her. It was absolutely lovely. It was, of course, a moment of being completely starstruck and in awe of her. But it was a sheer delight. It was amazing. We got along very well. We eased out very well, and a lot of that credit goes to her because she made sure that I was feeling comfortable and that we were having a good time. And at the same time, being extremely focused, dedicated and committed to our work.

A few days ago, Rekha ji saw the movie, and you shared a picture with her from the screening. How was it to meet her, and what did she say about your performance?

It will be one of the most cherished experiences of my life. Rekha ji is a god. She's an icon. She's an actor, a performer and a star par excellence. She did not recognise me after the screening because my look had changed a lot. I had shaved. I was in a very different look, and I was standing very quietly in a corner. She was about to go, and she was meeting everyone very kindly and very graciously. And then she came to me, and she said, 'Rekha', and I said, 'ma'am I am Prajesh'. She was very surprised. She said, 'Oh my God'. She recognised me, and then she just said some beautiful words about my performance, which I will always keep close to my heart. She was very happy and extremely generous in her feedback. She very graciously said, let's take a picture. It's also something that I don't want to talk a lot about because I feel like it is a very personal moment. Even when I'm talking to you right now, my heart is pumping so fast.

Tahir Raj Bhasin in Mardaani and Vishal Jethwa in Mardaani 2 had impressed one and all. Was there any pressure of comparison while shooting for the film?

I think that I would not call it pressure. But I would say there was a sense of responsibility that this is a part of a franchise that is so celebrated and loved amongst people, and has had some outstanding performances. I think both Tahir and Vishal are just absolutely incredible. So, I never really looked at it as pressure because I think that if I had thought of that pressure, I don't think I would have been able to perform. My energy and effort would have gone into the comparison, and not into giving my 200 per cent. So I was, of course, aware of it. I'm a fan of Vishal and Tahir, especially after what Vishal has done in Homebound.

You were working in the content department of a brand earlier. So, how did acting happen?

I have dabbled with a lot of things over the last decade. I've primarily been doing theatre for the last 10 years and professionally for the last eight years. In the meantime, I've made music, and I've done content writing. You know, because you have to keep sure that you're busy and some money is coming in, and you're occupied because acting is an uncertain job. So, this was during COVID, actually. During COVID, I had taken up a job; I was writing content, and I was enjoying it. But, I always knew in the back of my mind that I wanted to be an actor. I was waiting for the right opportunity. So, I've had many experiences. I've done a lot of different things, and that has made me the person I am.

So, how has life changed after Mardaani 3, not just on social media, but in reality? Have people started recognising you when you go out?

I have been to the theatres twice. Once with my family, once with my friends, and some people recognised me, and it was absolutely lovely. Because these are people whom I have never met, and they give unconditional love and praise your work. It's almost like they accept you. You know, they make you feel like you are a part of them. So, that has happened. I was having dinner with my friends the other day at a restaurant, and there was a couple sitting next to us, and that guy was a bit confused. So, he was telling his friend 'I think this is that guy'. And then I just looked at him, and I said, 'Yes, it is me'. And then they just lost it; they were so excited. They got pictures clicked. So, it's just very special. I'm enjoying it, and I have absolutely no complaints.