 O'Romeo Box Office Day 3 Prediction: Shahid Kapoor's Film Eyes ₹30 Crore Opening Weekend, Needs Strong Weekday Hold
Mounted on a reported budget of Rs 75–80 crore, Shahid Kapoor's O’Romeo will need to cross the Rs 100 crore mark domestically to be declared a hit. A solid weekend total is therefore crucial, but more importantly, the film will need to maintain momentum through the weekdays. The good news for the makers is that the film has a relatively open run at the box office

Ria SharmaUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 07:37 PM IST
The box office journey of O’Romeo continues to remain steady as the crime drama heads towards the close of its opening weekend. Starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles, the film had a decent start in its first two days, collecting an estimated Rs 21.15 crore in India.

On Day 3 (Sunday, February 15), early estimates suggest that O’Romeo has earned around Rs6.61 crore so far, as per Sacnilk. Trade expectations indicate that the film could close its third day at approximately Rs 8 crore.

If evening and night shows witness stronger footfalls, the number may even touch the Rs 10 crore mark. For now, the film is expected to wrap up its first weekend at around Rs 30 crore.

Mounted on a reported budget of Rs 75–80 crore, O’Romeo will need to cross the Rs 100 crore mark domestically to be declared a hit. A solid weekend total is therefore crucial, but more importantly, the film will need to maintain momentum through the weekdays.

The good news for the makers is that the film has a relatively open run at the box office. Apart from a few small and mid-budget releases, there are no major big-ticket films arriving in theatres until Dhurandhar 2 hits screens, giving O’Romeo breathing space to grow.

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film marks his fourth collaboration with Shahid. Set in the gritty underbelly of Mumbai and inspired by Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, the film blends crime, drama and romance. The ensemble cast also includes Avinash Tiwary, Farida Jalal, Hussain Dalal and Disha Patani, with special appearances by Tamannaah Bhatia and Vikrant Massey.

The film has received mixed responses from critics and audiences. The Free Press Journal rated it 3.5 stars, noting, “While the first half is gripping and engaging, the second half turns slightly predictable and feels stretched, especially towards the climax. The runtime could have been shorter. Some scenes are quite gory, with visible bloodshed, which may not appeal to everyone. Overall, O’Romeo is a well-crafted crime drama with strong performances, memorable music, and solid action. It may not be extraordinary, but it certainly isn’t disappointing either.”

With digital and satellite rights already sold, a portion of the film’s investment has reportedly been recovered. The coming weekdays will now determine whether O’Romeo can convert its steady start into a successful box office run.

