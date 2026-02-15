Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection Day 2: Shanaya Kapoor & Adarsh Gourav's Survival Thriller Sees Major Jump, Earns ₹1.40 Crore

Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection Day 2 | Photo Via YouTube

Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav's survival thriller Tu Yaa Main released on Friday, February 13, clashing with Shahid Kapoor's O'Romeo. The film opened low at the box office, collecting Rs 0.60 crore on Day 1. However, this was still better than Shanaya's debut, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, released last year.

Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection Day 2

Valentine's Day gave the film a boost, as Tu Yaa Main saw a major 133% jump on Day 2. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, it earned Rs 1.40 crore, with 18.10% Hindi occupancy in theaters. Show-wise occupancy was: Morning- 6.10%, Afternoon- 15.58%, and Evening- 24.40%.

Tu Yaa Main Box Office Day 3 Predictions

According to reports, Tu Yaa Main was made on a budget of Rs 20 crore. While the film showed a strong jump on Saturday, early predictions for Day 3 indicate a major decline.

The drop from Day 2 to Day 3 is estimated at around 99.3%, with the film set to earn just Rs 0.01 crore. This is not only a steep fall from Saturday's earnings but also lower than its Day 1 collection of Rs 0.60 crore.

Tu Yaa Main Story

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, the film features Shanaya Kapoor as social media influencer Avani, aka Miss Vanity, and Adarsh Gourav as Maruti, aka Aala Flowpara. The story revolves around the two influencers whose romantic getaway turns deadly when they become trapped in a swimming pool with a crocodile.

FPJ's Tu Yaa Main Review

Tu Yaa Main has received majorly positive reviews from critics and the audience. Adarsh and Shanaya's performance s being loved by one and all.

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3.5 stars and wrote, "Overall, Tu Yaa Main is a survival thriller filled with many edge-of-the-seat moments. The performances are very good, the music is fantastic, and even if you have watched The Pool, this film will give you a totally different experience. In fact, it is better than the original. So, you should watch it!"