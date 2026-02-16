Happy Birthday Kim Soo-Hyun: Netizens Demand Justice For Kim Sae-Ron As 'Queen Of Tears' Actor's Fan Union Donates 100M Won

Kim Soo-Hyun Birthday & Kim Sae-Ron Death Anniversary |

It is Kim Soo-hyun's birthday today, but many fans are also remembering late actress Kim Sae-ron, whose death sent shockwaves through the K-drama industry. She was found dead at her home on February 16, on the same date as Kim Soo-hyun's birthday. Following her death, reports resurfaced alleging that Soo-hyun and Sae-ron had been in a relationship in 2015, when she was still a minor.

Kim Sae-ron's family made several allegations against Soo-hyun, claiming he drove her to suicide. However, none of these claims were proven. On the occasion of Soo-hyun's birthday, his fan union reportedly donated 100 million won to the Heart Foundation.

According to The Chosun, a representative from Kim Soo-hyun's fan union stated, "Global fans united to commemorate Kim Soo-hyun’s birthday in a more meaningful way. We hope this donation becomes a source of hope for many patients undergoing treatment for heart diseases."

Kim Soo-hyun turns 38 today. While many fans are celebrating the actor’s birthday, others continue to demand justice for Kim Sae-ron. One user tweeted, "Rest in Peace, Kim Sae Ron I pray for you to get Justice." Another wrote, "Today marks one year in heaven for Kim Sae Ron — may she finally receive the justice she deserves." Some even called the birthday celebrations "disrespectful" in light of the controversy.

Kim Sae-ron's death sparked major controversy in South Korea. After her passing in 2025, her family and the Garosero Research Institute, a YouTube channel, alleged that she and Soo-hyun had been in a relationship when she was just 15 years old. Several photos and videos were circulated online to support these claims.

Kim Soo-hyun later denied the allegations that he dated Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor during a press conference. He also initiated legal action against Garosero, accusing the channel of defamation and leaking private information. As the controversy intensified, several brands began distancing themselves from the actor. Prada ended its collaboration with him, and Disney+ reportedly paused the production of Knock-Off. Since then, Kim Soo-hyun has largely stayed away from social media and public appearances, with reports suggesting he is living a low-profile life at his family home in Seongdong-gu, Seoul.