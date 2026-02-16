'Distasteful, Inappropriate...': Trisha Krishnan Calls Out TN BJP Chief Nainar Nagendran For Dragging Her Into Vijay's Political Debate

Trisha Krishnan condemns Tamil Nadu BJP chief's crass remark | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Trisha Krishnan strongly reacted to the 'distasteful' remark made by Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran, who, while questioning Thalapathy Vijay's political inexperience after his decision to step away from films and focus on leading Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), also dragged Trisha (Vijay's rumoured girlfriend) into the debate by suggesting that Vijay should "come out of actor Trisha’s house" to gain experience and succeed in politics.

Trisha Krishnan Condemns Tamil Nadu BJP Chief's Remark

On Monday, Trisha, in an official statement issued through her representative, emphasised that dragging her into political debates in connection with the ongoing issue is inappropriate and disrespectful, adding that she never expected 'such distasteful and inappropriate remarks' from a person holding a high position in the State’s political space, without naming anyone.

In her caption, she wrote, "Disrespect should and always will be called out."

'Personal Lives Should Never Be Made Subject Of Public Commentary'

The statement read, "My client wishes to be defined only by her craft and not by any alleged political alignment. Further and most importantly, it is common saying that personal lives should never be made the subject of public commentary or discourse, and it is expected that persons holding high positions maintain responsibility and equanimity in public discourse."

"It is requested that my client's name not be drawn into matters that do not concern her," the statement concluded.

What Did Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran Say?

Taking a jibe at Vijay, the Tamil Nadu BJP president reportedly said, "Vijay is very innocent, and he doesn’t understand politics. He must come out of his nest first. Also, he must come out of Trisha’s house to understand the ground-level situation in Tamil Nadu."

As of now, Vijay has not reacted to Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran's remarks.