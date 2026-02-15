Another Setback For Jana Nayagan: Thalapathy Vijay's Film Faces Further Delay Amid CBFC Row, Won't Release Before April

Jana Nayagan Release Date | Photo Via YouTube

Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay, has hit yet another roadblock amid its legal tussle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Initially scheduled to release on January 9, 2026, the film has since been indefinitely delayed due to censorship issues. Amid this, Canadian distributor and cinema chain York Cinemas announced via its official social media handle that Jana Nayagan will not hit theatres before April 2026.

Jana Nayagan To Not Release In April 2026

In an official announcement issued on February 14, the statement read, "Dear Patrons, Please note that the movie Jana Nayagan will not be releasing before April 30th. If you have any pending tickets and your refund has not yet been processed, kindly contact our theatres to have it arranged at the earliest. All our loyal membership holders will receive priority booking access once the new release date is confirmed. Thank you for your patience, understanding, and continued support."

Check it out:

This also means that with the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections set to begin in April, Jana Nayagan is highly unlikely to secure a release window before the polls, as major film releases are typically avoided during the election period.

Official Confirmation Awaited By Makers

However, as of now, an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.

About Jana Nayagan

The film also features an ensemble cast, including Pooja Hegde, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, and Narain in key roles.

Jana Nayagan is set to be Vijay's final film, following his announcement that he will retire from acting after a 33-year-long career in the film industry.