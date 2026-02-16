 Rajkummar Rao Breaks Silence On 'Weight Gain' Trolls, Reveals Transformation For Ujjwal Nikam Biopic: 'Was Eating 2 Pizzas, Gained 10 Kgs'
Actor Rajkummar Rao grabbed attention over his new look, with weight gain and thinning hair sparking buzz. Clarifying, he said the transformation is for the biopic of Ujjwal Nikam, revealing he gained nearly 10 kgs. "I don’t believe in prosthetics if I can achieve it with hard work," he shared, adding he’s now prepping for Sourav Ganguly's biopic.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 02:42 PM IST
Rajkummar Rao Breaks Silence On 'Weight Gain' Trolls | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Rajkummar Rao recently grabbed eyeballs over his new look after being spotted at an event in Mumbai, with his sudden weight gain and thinning hair making headlines and even drawing trolls. Reacting to the buzz, Rajkummar clarified that the transformation is for the biopic of celebrated public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. He revealed that he gained nearly 10 kgs for the role and said he does not believe in using prosthetics as long as he can achieve the look through hard work, adding that he intentionally gained weight and made his hair thinner to portray Nikam authentically.

Rajkummar Rao Breaks Silence On 'Weight Gain' Trolls

On Monday, February 16, Rajkummar took to his Instagram handle and shared that his being is defined through his art, revealing that he recently wrapped up shooting for his upcoming biopic Nikam. He added that the role demanded a physical transformation, something he genuinely enjoys embracing as an actor.

"Be it gaining weight or looking old (to play a certain age) or to make my hair thin, which my hair stylist was very much against but everyone told me to not go half bald for Bose also and to gain that much weight or to Not stop eating and loose so much weight for TRAPPED or to not behave like a visually impaired person even when cameras weren’t rolling during SRIKANTH," he wrote.

'I Had To Gain Around 9-10 Kgs'

Rajkummar shared that for Nikam, he had to gain around 9-10 kgs and was eating two pizzas a day along with lots of sweets, as well as his favourites like aloo parathas and biryani, to achieve the look naturally without relying on anything glamorous. He expressed hope that when the film releases soon, audiences will be able to see and appreciate the hard work he has put into the role.

Rajkummar Rao To Shed Extra Kilos For Sourav Ganguly Biopic

Further confirming that he is now in the transition phase, Rajkummar added that it's time to shed the extra kilos and get ready to slip into Sourav Ganguly mode for his next biopic.

