The 50: Who Is Arushi Chawla? MTV Roadies Calls Karan Patel 'Egoistic' Amid Eviction Drama

Arushi Chawla vs Karan Patel |

Arushi Chawla received the eviction order from The 50. After her name was announced, she broke down in tears. While exiting the Mahal, she told Krishna, Rishi, Shinu, Ridhima, and Karan that they had misunderstood her. During the game, Arushi was criticised for playing “dirty” when she sent Nehal Chudasma to the danger zone and was also accused of siding with both parties in the show. She defended herself, saying, "Mai waisi nahi hun, jo kuch sochti hai kuch bolti hai." Now, let’s take a closer look at who Arushi Chawla is.

The 50: Who Is Arushi Chawla?

Arushi is an actress, model, and dancer. She was born in Delhi in 1994. Arushi completed her schooling from Mount Carmel School and later pursued higher studies at Sri Venkateswara College, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry.

In 2017, Arushi joined Verve: Dance Crew as a dance faculty member. The following year, in 2018, she established her own dance studio. She was subsequently offered several advertisements, including for Parachute, Hero Bike, Mountain Breeze Strips, and Ponds.

In 2020, Arushi participated in MTV Roadies Revolution Season 17. Recently, she won the title of Miss Scuba India 2025. She is a fitness enthusiast who enjoys dancing, Pilates, and a variety of other physical activities.

A tense moment in The 50 escalated into a palace-wide showdown when a disagreement over the danger zone sparked a war of words between Arushi and Karan. The argument began just before danger zone selections. Arushi strongly resisted the idea of being sent in, insisting she had no alliance to protect her and would be an easy target. Karan Patel, however, dismissed her stance and called her "Negative", triggering an instant reaction. This made Arushi to fire back, saying "You’re egoistic, Karan Patel." Nehal Chudasma defended Karan, calling Arushi "Narcissistic," while Ridhi Dogra accused her of "being two-faced" and even labeled her a "snake."